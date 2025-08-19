5 Malayalam releases to watch on OTT this week: Asif Ali starrer Sarkeet to Shine Tom Chacko's Soothravakyam

Malayalam cinema continues to make its mark on OTT platforms with fresh releases. If you’re unsure about what to stream this week, here’s a curated list of Malayalam films that deserve a spot on your watchlist.

5 new Malayalam movies to watch on OTT this week

1. Sarkeet

Cast: Asif Ali, Orhan Hyder, Divya Prabha, Deepak Parambol, Remya Suresh, Swathi Das Prabhu, Prasanth Alexander

Asif Ali, Orhan Hyder, Divya Prabha, Deepak Parambol, Remya Suresh, Swathi Das Prabhu, Prasanth Alexander Director: Thamar KV

Thamar KV Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 5 minutes

2 hours and 5 minutes Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

ManoramaMAX Streaming date: TBA

Sarkeet, starring Asif Ali in the lead role, is slated to release on the OTT platform ManoramaMAX. The family drama directed by Thamar KV is expected to premiere soon, although an official streaming date has not been announced yet.

The story revolves around a Malayali couple living in the UAE, struggling to raise their son, who has ADHD. Their lives take a new turn when an unemployed man enters the picture, leading to unexpected challenges.

2. Soothravakyam

Cast: Shine Tom Chacko, Vincy Aloshious, Deepak Parambol, Srikanth Kandragula, Binoj Villya, Meenakshi Madhavi, Nazeef, Anagha, Divya M Nair

Shine Tom Chacko, Vincy Aloshious, Deepak Parambol, Srikanth Kandragula, Binoj Villya, Meenakshi Madhavi, Nazeef, Anagha, Divya M Nair Director: Eugien Jos Chirammel

Eugien Jos Chirammel Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 24 minutes

2 hours and 24 minutes Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

Lionsgate Play Streaming date: August 21, 2025

Soothravakyam is a comedy drama featuring Shine Tom Chacko in the lead. The film follows the story of Christo Xavier, a sub-inspector, who attempts to transform his police station into a community hub that uplifts local youth.

However, conflict arises when one of the students he mentors goes missing, leading to an unexpected turmoil. Apart from Shine, various other actors, like Vincy Aloshious, Deepak Parambol, Srikanth Kandragula, Binoj Villya, and more, are part of the ensemble cast.

3. Kolahalam

Cast: Santhosh Puthan, Anusha Aravindakshan, Vishnu Balakrishnan, Priya Sreejith, Swathy Mohanan, Chithra Prasad

Santhosh Puthan, Anusha Aravindakshan, Vishnu Balakrishnan, Priya Sreejith, Swathy Mohanan, Chithra Prasad Director: Rasheed Parambil

Rasheed Parambil Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Runtime: 1 hour and 35 minutes

1 hour and 35 minutes Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming date: August 22, 2025

Kolahalam is a heartfelt comedy set during the 16 hours between an old man’s death and his funeral. A thief’s break-in triggers a chain of chaotic events, resulting in a string of hilarious and emotional moments.

4. Perumani

Cast: Sunny Wayne, Vinay Forrt, Lukman Avaran, Deepa Thomas, Radhika Radhakrishnan, Navas Vallikkunnu

Sunny Wayne, Vinay Forrt, Lukman Avaran, Deepa Thomas, Radhika Radhakrishnan, Navas Vallikkunnu Director: KB Maju

KB Maju Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 17 minutes

2 hours and 17 minutes Where to watch: Saina Play

Saina Play Streaming date: August 21, 2025

Perumani is a Malayalam-language film that was originally released in 2024. A year after its theatrical run, the movie will be available for streaming on the OTT platform, Saina Play.

The film focuses on the tale of a Bengali man who finds himself in a Kerala village. As the superstitious villagers come to believe he has a divine presence within him, they do everything they can to make him stay and settle down there. Whether they manage to succeed and what ultimately happens to the man forms the crux of the narrative.

5. Maareesan

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu, Kovai Sarala, Vivek Prasanna, Sithara, PL Thenappan, Livingston, Renuka, Saravana Subbiah

Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu, Kovai Sarala, Vivek Prasanna, Sithara, PL Thenappan, Livingston, Renuka, Saravana Subbiah Director: Sudheesh Sankar

Sudheesh Sankar Genre: Comedy Thriller

Comedy Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes

2 hours and 30 minutes Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming date: August 22, 2025

Maareesan is a Tamil-language movie that will be available for streaming with a Malayalam-dub version. The comedy thriller starring Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu is set to hit Netflix and begin streaming on August 22, 2025.

The movie follows Dhayalan, a thief who stumbles upon Velayudham Pillai, an amnesiac patient. Hoping to swindle him, Dhayalan inadvertently embarks on a road trip with him, only to uncover a darker secret about Pillai.

