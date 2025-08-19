5 Malayalam releases to watch on OTT this week: Asif Ali starrer Sarkeet to Shine Tom Chacko's Soothravakyam
Not sure what to watch on OTT this week? Here are some new Malayalam movies that you shouldn’t miss.
Malayalam cinema continues to make its mark on OTT platforms with fresh releases. If you’re unsure about what to stream this week, here’s a curated list of Malayalam films that deserve a spot on your watchlist.
5 new Malayalam movies to watch on OTT this week
1. Sarkeet
- Cast: Asif Ali, Orhan Hyder, Divya Prabha, Deepak Parambol, Remya Suresh, Swathi Das Prabhu, Prasanth Alexander
- Director: Thamar KV
- Genre: Family Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 5 minutes
- Where to watch: ManoramaMAX
- Streaming date: TBA
Sarkeet, starring Asif Ali in the lead role, is slated to release on the OTT platform ManoramaMAX. The family drama directed by Thamar KV is expected to premiere soon, although an official streaming date has not been announced yet.
The story revolves around a Malayali couple living in the UAE, struggling to raise their son, who has ADHD. Their lives take a new turn when an unemployed man enters the picture, leading to unexpected challenges.
2. Soothravakyam
- Cast: Shine Tom Chacko, Vincy Aloshious, Deepak Parambol, Srikanth Kandragula, Binoj Villya, Meenakshi Madhavi, Nazeef, Anagha, Divya M Nair
- Director: Eugien Jos Chirammel
- Genre: Comedy Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 24 minutes
- Where to watch: Lionsgate Play
- Streaming date: August 21, 2025
Soothravakyam is a comedy drama featuring Shine Tom Chacko in the lead. The film follows the story of Christo Xavier, a sub-inspector, who attempts to transform his police station into a community hub that uplifts local youth.
However, conflict arises when one of the students he mentors goes missing, leading to an unexpected turmoil. Apart from Shine, various other actors, like Vincy Aloshious, Deepak Parambol, Srikanth Kandragula, Binoj Villya, and more, are part of the ensemble cast.
3. Kolahalam
- Cast: Santhosh Puthan, Anusha Aravindakshan, Vishnu Balakrishnan, Priya Sreejith, Swathy Mohanan, Chithra Prasad
- Director: Rasheed Parambil
- Genre: Comedy Drama
- Runtime: 1 hour and 35 minutes
- Where to watch: SunNXT
- Streaming date: August 22, 2025
Kolahalam is a heartfelt comedy set during the 16 hours between an old man’s death and his funeral. A thief’s break-in triggers a chain of chaotic events, resulting in a string of hilarious and emotional moments.
4. Perumani
- Cast: Sunny Wayne, Vinay Forrt, Lukman Avaran, Deepa Thomas, Radhika Radhakrishnan, Navas Vallikkunnu
- Director: KB Maju
- Genre: Comedy Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 17 minutes
- Where to watch: Saina Play
- Streaming date: August 21, 2025
Perumani is a Malayalam-language film that was originally released in 2024. A year after its theatrical run, the movie will be available for streaming on the OTT platform, Saina Play.
The film focuses on the tale of a Bengali man who finds himself in a Kerala village. As the superstitious villagers come to believe he has a divine presence within him, they do everything they can to make him stay and settle down there. Whether they manage to succeed and what ultimately happens to the man forms the crux of the narrative.
5. Maareesan
- Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu, Kovai Sarala, Vivek Prasanna, Sithara, PL Thenappan, Livingston, Renuka, Saravana Subbiah
- Director: Sudheesh Sankar
- Genre: Comedy Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Streaming date: August 22, 2025
Maareesan is a Tamil-language movie that will be available for streaming with a Malayalam-dub version. The comedy thriller starring Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu is set to hit Netflix and begin streaming on August 22, 2025.
The movie follows Dhayalan, a thief who stumbles upon Velayudham Pillai, an amnesiac patient. Hoping to swindle him, Dhayalan inadvertently embarks on a road trip with him, only to uncover a darker secret about Pillai.
