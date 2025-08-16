Want glowing skin like Priyanka Chopra? From raw ginger shots to nighttime routines, here’s her secret

Priyanka Chopra’s glass glowing skin is to swoon over. The actress is one in the industry who has had a holistic approach to wellness and skincare.

Having stepped into the movies at an early age, Chopra has managed to maintain a healthy and glamorous appearance over the years while also inspiring her fans to keep themselves fit at all times.

The Matrix actress has often talked about different practices and has shared her homemade remedies for clear skin and a healthier digestive system.

During an interaction with her fans on social media, the actress presented them with a tip of rubbing raw garlic on feet to reduce inflammation. In the clip, she laughed and went on to say, “The raw garlic thing really had a moment, huh?”

Priyanka Chopra’s daily routine for a glowing skin

The White Tiger star relies on age-old remedies provided by her mother and grandmother, which have worked wonders for her.

For that visible glow on the face, the actress mixed rice water and coconut oil to make a homemade mask, which helps in shrinking the pores and tightening the skin. The mask can be applied every day for a few minutes before bed. Additionally, Chopra is very particular about following her six-step routine while also visiting her facialist regularly.

The actress has also got hacks for some common ailments. Priyanka gave a peek into her 3-ingredient drink. The Dostana star mixed powdered fennel, cumin seed, and coriander with water, which could bring down the acidity and give a healthier gut.

Chopra also weighed in on her healthy shots, which include raw ginger and a spoonful of honey, revealing that it is a brilliant cure for sore throats. She added that the drink with all organic ingredients also boosts the immune system.

Practicing Priyanka Chopra’s daily routine would not only bring a glow to the skin but also purify the blood and is healthy all the way.

