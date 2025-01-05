The 600 Crore Net India Box Office Club - Indian Movies (Hindi Version): Pushpa 2 rules as solo contender

Pushpa 2: The Rule starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, has taken the box office by storm. Be it Telugu territory or Hindi circuit, the Sukumar movie has broken all the previous records and set new benchmarks.

One such benchmark is the Rs 600 crore net club in Hindi. Pushpa 2 beats the lifetime box office collection of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 to emerge as the #1 film in Hindi and inaugurated the massive Rs 600 crore net club. It took 18 days to become the first ever Indian movie to introduce this massive milestone at the Hindi box office.

Interestingly, there is no other Indian movie that could share a space with Pushpa 2 in this coveted club. For the unversed, Stree 2, the much-loved horror-comedy, ended its theatrical run at Rs 585 crore net in Hindi and fell short of Rs 15 crore to achieve this feat.

The Rs 600 crore net club in India in Hindi (Indian Movies) are as follows:

Movie Name Hindi Net Box Office Pushpa 2: The Rule Rs 750 Crore (expected)

Pushpa 2 not only stormed the Rs 600 crore club but also inaugurated the Rs 700 crore club at the Hindi box office.

It will be interesting to see which upcoming movie will enter into this coveted club. Tell us in the comment section, which Indian movie can beat Pushpa 2 at the Hindi box office.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

