2024 is coming to an end and it has been a lukewarm year for the Hindi Film Industry with merely 6 clean hits through the 12 months. The biggest grosser of 2024 is the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-led Stree 2, which raked in Rs 585 crore to emerge the #1 Hindi language film of all time. The second spot is taken by the Kartik Aaryan-led horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, clocking lifetime business of Rs 247 crore.

The third and fourth spot is taken by the Ajay Devgn franchise Singham Again and the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter. While both the films are successful at the box-office (Average) with a lifetime business of Rs 240 crore and Rs 201.50 crore, neither can be classified as clean hits, though the numbers will be seen in a different light how, given how the year has gone by. The fifth spot is taken by another Ajay Devgn film, Shaitaan, which ended its theatrical run at Rs 145 crore, securing the clean hit tag.

Next in line is the biggest surprise of 2024, the Dinesh Vijan-produced Munjya, which earned Rs 101 crore upon its release, despite being a non-star-cast film. The seventh, eight and ninth-spot is taken by – Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Crew and Article 370 – which arrived in the first quarter of 2024 and earned Rs 84.00 crore, Rs 82.00 crore and Rs 77.00 crore respectively. The other successful films of 2024 include Laapataa Ladies (Rs 20 crore), Madgaon Express (Rs 36 crore), Srikanth (Rs 48 crore), Kill (Rs 25 crore), and Bad Newz (Rs 63.25 crore).

The year has seen multiple failures, featuring known stars. Some of the major failures of 2024 include the Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas, the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff fronted actioner Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the Ajay Devgn led Maidaan, Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion, two more Akshay Kumar films – Sarfira and Khel Khel Mein, the Alia Bhatt fronted actioner, Jigra and more recently, the Varun Dhawan led Baby John.

As seen by the trends of success in 2024, the year has been dominated by franchise films and horror genre, though one must not follow the trends and try to curate exciting content for the cinema-going audience in the years to come. 2023 was all about action, whereas 2024 has seen the audience supporting the horror and comedy space. Variety in content seems to be the flavour of the season, as audience is asking for change, and 2025 could see an altogether new genre flourishing at the ticket window.

The idea of filmmakers going forward should be to make films in varied genres – from action to comedy, horror, love stories and rom-coms – and serve a platter to the audience and let them decide what they wish to consume. An aspect that can bind all the genres together is an element of originality in the commercial story-telling format, as slow burns and remakes are no longer feasible for the cinema-going audience. Corporate bookings or rather self-buying of tickets continued to happen in 2024 as well for some feature films, and we hope that the insecurities of actors and producers die down in 2025, leading to the advent of organic collections.

There was a drop in number of feature films that hit the big screen as well, due to the changing market scenario, and multiple lucrative windows were left vacant by the producers for no rhyme and reason. The year saw plenty of supply in a particular period and nothing for a larger part of the year, and we hope, 2025 and 2026 has a calendar that better designed by the leaders of film fraternity, giving every film a run and respectable release period. There is a strong need for more films to get into the production and release at regular intervals, as the idea should be to recultivate the habit of consuming films on the big screen on a week-to-week basis, rather than creating a void for a long period. A better release calendar, with more releases through the year might have made the overall picture look better.

A total of 32 major films released in 2024, and collected approximately 2500 crore at the box office, marking it the weakest theatrical year since 2012. It's a drop of 43 percent over 2023, where the Hindi Film Industry collected Rs 4418 crore.

Here’s a look at the lifetime business and verdict of Hindi feature films in 2024:

Sr No Film Name Nett Box Office Verdict 1 Stree 2 Rs 585 crore All Time Blockbuster 2 Bhool Bhualiyaa 3 Rs 247 crore Super Hit 3 Singham Again Rs 240 crore Average 4 Fighter Rs 201.50 crore Average 5 Shaitaan Rs 145 crore Hit 6 Munjya Rs 101 crore Super Hit 7 Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Rs 84 crore Hit 8 Crew Rs 82 crore Semi Hit 9 Article 370 Rs 77 crore Hit 10 Bad Newz Rs 63.25 crore Semi Hit 11 Chandu Champion Rs 60 crore Flop 12 Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Rs 59 crore Disaster 13 Maidaan Rs 51 crore Disaster 14 Srikanth Rs 48 crore Semi Hit 15 Khel Khel Mein Rs 43 crore Flop 16 Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Rs 39 crore Flop 17 Madgaon Express Rs 36 crore Semi Hit 18 Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Rs 39 crore Flop 19 Yodha Rs 32 crore Flop 20 The Sabarmati Report Rs 31 crore Average 21 Jigra Rs 31 crore Flop 22 Swatantra Veer Sawarkar Rs 26 crore Flop 23 Kill Rs 25 crore Average 24 Sarfira Rs 22.50 crore Disaster 25 Vedaa Rs 22 crore Disaster 26 Lapaata Ladies Rs 20 crore Average 27 Merry Christmas Rs 15 crore Flop 28 Crakk Rs 12.50 crore Disaster 29 The Buckingham Murders Rs 10.50 crore Disaster 30 Yudhra Rs 10.00 crore Disaster 31 Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Rs 9.00 crore Disaster 32 Ulajh Rs 8.25 crore Disaster 33 Baby John Awaited Awaited

There have been successes from Hollywood and the South in North India like 2024 like Pushpa 2, Kalki 2898 AD, Mufasa: The Lion King, Deadpool and Wolverine among others, which proved to be a boon for the exhibitors, who got revenue from Non-Bollywood films. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

