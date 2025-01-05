Top Highest Lifetime Collections At The Indian Box Office: Pushpa 2 tops, Baahubali 2, KGF Chapter 2 and others follow
Pinkvilla presents the top 5 highest lifetime movie Collections at the Indian box office. Check it out!
Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, has recorded a historic theatrical run in India. The movie turned out to be a big money spinner, ripping off all the existing records left, right, and center.
With its dream run at the box office, the Sukumar-directed mass action drama has recently crossed the Rs 1300 crore gross mark in India and is now aiming for a finish of around Rs 1400 crore. If it succeeds in hitting this mark, Pushpa 2 will be the top-grossing movie at the domestic box office, beating the current record holder Baahubali 2.
For the unversed, SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, stormed the box office by grossing over Rs 1347 crore in India during its release in 2017. Interestingly, Baahubali 2 was the first ever movie to hit Rs 1000 crore net collection in India.
KGF Chapter 2, RRR, and Jawan are the other three contenders among the top 5 highest lifetime collections in India. All three of them performed extremely well at the box office, but failed to enter into the Rs 1000 crore club in India.
Top Highest Lifetime Collections At The Indian Box Office (Gross)
|Movie
|Highest Lifetime Collections
|Pushpa 2:The Rule
|Rs 1400 crore (expected)
|Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
|Rs 1347 crore
|KGF Chapter 2
|Rs 987 crore
|RRR
|Rs 894 crore
|Jawan
|Rs 754 crore
It will be interesting to see which upcoming movie can make a place among these top 5 biggest grossers at the Indian box office?
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
