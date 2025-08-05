Sara Tendulkar's Europe trip is your new summer vacay moodboard, ft. gorgeous yellow dress and sun-kissed pics

Sara Tendulkar is one of the most famous internet personalities in the current times. Born to legendary former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and pediatrician Anjali Tendulkar, Sara keeps sharing glimpses of her personal life on social media. Her latest Instagram post is a sneak peek from her recent trip.

Sara Tendulkar has a gala time with her friends in France

Sara Tendulkar recently dropped a few photos from her vacation on the platform. In the first picture, she can be seen posing for a mirror selfie while smiling for the camera. The photo was taken in St. Tropez, a coastal town on the French Riviera.

Her butter-yellow strapless dress set a perfect vibe for the summer season. She looks oh-so-cute in this outfit. She paired her dress with minimal jewellery, with special mention of starfish-shaped earrings.

Sun-kissed pictures from Sara’s holiday

The young internet star's European trip featured beachside activities, including a vibrant music festival she enjoyed with her girl squad. Their sun-kissed photos from the festival are delightful, and a video showcased a variety of food items, such as truffle pasta and salads, on the table.

Apart from the yellow outfit, Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter also opted for a blue halter-neck dress during her holiday. One of the highlights from her trip was the boat ride with a French flag.

“European summer,” she captioned her post with a series of emojis.

Sara Tendulkar’s education and work front

Sara Tendulkar is a biomedical scientist by profession. The 27-year-old internet personality is also a registered nutritionist with the UK's Association for Nutrition. She currently serves as the director of The Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, which empowers underprivileged children in the sports, health, and education sectors.

She completed her graduation in Biomedical Sciences from University College London in 2018. She then pursued a master's degree in the Clinical and Public Health Nutrition course from the same institution for a year, from 2022 to 2023.

Sara lives with her family in a luxurious bungalow in Bandra, Mumbai. Her brother, Arjun Tendulkar, is a cricketer.

