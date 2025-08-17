Yuzvendra Chahal's ex wife Dhanashree Verma to appear on THIS new reality show as a contestant?

Choreographer and YouTuber Dhanashree Verma, who was previously married to cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, has been grabbing headlines for their divorce for a while now. The former couple have moved on with their respective lives. Amid their separation news, Dhanashree has been focusing on her professional front. Reportedly, she has joined a reality TV show.

Dhanashree Verma to participate in Ashneer Grover's reality show, Rise and Fall?

Dhanashree Verma, the ex-wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, is set to appear on a new reality television show, Rise and Fall. According to an Instagram handle of Entertainment AF, the popular choreographer will participate as one of the 16 contestants on the show.

"While Ashneer Grover is set to host MX Player’s brand-new show Rise and Fall, we’ve got the exclusive tea – Dhanashree Verma, ex-wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, is one of the 16 contestants!" the post reads.

Dhanashree is yet to confirm her participation in Rise and Fall.

All about Rise and Fall

Entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, who is best known as one of the judges in Shark Tank India, will be hosting the show, Rise and Fall. Produced by Banijay Asia and distributed by All3Media International, the new reality TV show will premiere on Amazon MX Player. The makers are yet to announce its OTT premiere date.

Rise and Fall is an Indian adaptation of the British TV series of the same name. The upcoming show will feature 16 contestants who are locked inside a house for 42 days. The participants will be divided into two classes, the Rulers and the Workers. While the former will enjoy power, the latter are expected to rely on wit and determination.

Dhanashree Verma's personal life and work front

Dhanashree Verma gained popularity after marrying cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal in December 2020 in Gurgaon. The former couple was granted a divorce by the court earlier this year. Chahal is now romantically linked to RJ Mahavesh.

Born on September 27, 1996, Dhanashree has built her career as a choreographer, dancer, and content creator. The 28-year-old influencer was a finalist on the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11, which aired on television in 2023.

She was recently featured in Ting Ling Sajna, a track from Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's film, Bhool Chuk Maaf, this year.

