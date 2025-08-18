RM calls BTS ARMY ‘wife’ earning hilarious, wild reactions from Jimin and Jungkook, ‘Oh God’

BTS’ surprise livestream from a Los Angeles beach on August 17 was iconic for many reasons. After suddenly turning on their Weverse live talk to interact with fans and give them an update on their life in the States, away from home, the group reunited for the first time since July 1, when they had confirmed their plans to produce a comeback album soon. Member Jin had finally joined the squad after wrapping up his solo tour, and the singers were working on some new music, but as they began reading their fans’ comments, Jungkook noticed one calling them their ‘husband,’ earning a funny response from the team leader, which made everyone burst out laughing.

RM calls a fan his ‘wife’, marking a memorable moment in BTS land

The sudden BTS livestream was done from a beautiful beach back in LA, where the group is currently housing together under one roof, just like the older times. As the members walked back from the beach, some barely dressed, much to the liking of the viewers, after seemingly having a fabulous time, RM asked the youngest member, Jungkook, to read some comments. As someone holding the phone for the livestream, he squinted to read aloud a fan’s words, “They’re saying ‘miss you, my husband’”. RM, Jimin and SUGA echoed the comment, with the former scrunching his nose only to come up with the most perfect response, “Miss you, wife”.

His reply quickly ensued fan frenzy, but that wasn’t all, as Jungkook widened his eyes with an ‘Oh’, while Jimin couldn’t hold back his surprise, ‘Oh God’. V and J-Hope peered at him with curious eyes while Jin let out a smile. Social media platforms were soon flooded with memes and jubilation as the BTS ARMY celebrated the delulu validation.

With some bickering, updates about a tiring songwriting schedule, happy moments and playful fights, the group did the livestream for just over 7 minutes, which was not nearly enough for the fans.

