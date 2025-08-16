WWE star Logan Paul gets married to longtime girlfriend Nina Agdal; Inside lavish Italian wedding feat brother Jake Paul

WWE star Logan Paul tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Nina Agdal, as they entered a new chapter of their lives. The athlete and the influencer went on to marry in Italy, in a lavish ceremony that was attended by the couple’s friends and family.

Sharing a sneak peek from Paul’s big day, his brother dropped clips from the wedding on his Instagram. In the caption of the post, Jake went on to admit, “I’ve seriously been crying.”

Inside Logan Paul and Nina Agdal’s extravagant wedding

While the WWE star and Agdal took a step towards their happily ever after, the location that they chose to get married at holds a special memory. Lake Como in Italy is the exact venue where the sportsman popped the big question to his lady love in 2023.

The pair got engaged within just a year after they were first spotted together on an outing, sparking speculations of them dating.

The venue of the wedding, which was surrounded by water, was decorated with flowers. Moreover, Paul’s podcast co-host, Mike Majlak, officiated the marriage of the couple in love.

As for the guest list, Paul and Agdal’s 10-month-old daughter, Esme, was present during the ceremony, alongside Jake Paul and his fiancée, Dutch. The brother of the groom was also incharge of capturing the moments, clicking photos and videos of the couple in the spotlight, as well as the close friends and family members.

Meanwhile, Paul wed his girlfriend whilst being at the peak of his career. The wrestler is set to face John Cena in his upcoming match in Paris on August 31, as reported by the New York Post.

Logan Paul made his debut in the sport in 2022, and since then has been soaring high professionally.

