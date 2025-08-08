Indian model’s revelations on low payment stirs fashion industry: ‘Rs 15-20k per day for walking 3-4 shows, being there for 12 hours…’

For models, fashion is a complex world that stands in stark contrast to its glamorous public image. While some models achieve fame and fortune, the majority of them face significant challenges, including financial instability, intense pressure, and exploitation. They are often underpaid or even asked to work for long hours at fashion events. A model recently revealed it all on social media.

Model calls out low wages and long working hours in fashion world

A model named Roshni Sharma took to Instagram to shed light on how models receive low payments to work for 12 hours a day. They also have to manage their travel and accommodation by themselves.

In a video posted by her, the young model expressed concern by saying, "Rates are going crazily low. There are so many models who are trying to get work and are budging their budgets down to a point where you can't even accept it."

Models receive Rs 15k to Rs 20k for 3-4 shows, work for 12 hours

Speaking about how models are exploited during fashion weeks, she added, "People are getting 15-20k per day for walking 3-4 shows, being there for 12 hours, doing hair and makeup, and paying for their own travel and stay in the city."

Roshni urges models to ask for 'better budget'

"The rates for a fashion week, especially for a pool model, should be around 40k minimum per day and the stay and travel should be included—if you are someone with experience and have walked a lot, please don’t feel insecure and ask for a better budget if you think you deserve it," an excerpt from her post reads.

"When you walk as a model, you are basically putting in efforts of being in measurements that is very very difficult to maintain with the right kind of food and the right kind of wellness routine (sic)," she added.

Roshni further urged other models to pitch themselves at the right "rate" without being exploited.

Netizens praised the model in the comment section for bringing out the issue in public. Now, it is to be seen if such concerns will be heard to make the fashion industry a better workplace.

