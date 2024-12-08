Pushpa 2 has grossed Rs. 430.50 crore approx in its first three days at the Indian box office, with which, it comfortably takes the top spot in the list of highest first-weekend grossers.

Technically, it isn't the weekend for Pushpa 2 yet, since it was released on Thursday and the "weekend" day i.e. Sunday which will be its fourth day is yet to be counted in. However, in trade parlance, the first three days of release are often equated to the typical Friday-Sunday weekend for record keeping. Normally, a midweek release is at a disadvantage when talking about first-weekend records but Pushpa 2 is operating on an entirely different level, so far ahead of the rest that such factors seem irrelevant in its case.

Pushpa 2 is followed by Baahubali 2, which held the first-weekend record for seven years. The film has also set a new benchmark for the weekend numbers, crossing the Rs. 400 crore milestone. Previously, Baahubali 2 became the first film ever to cross Rs. 150 crore, Rs. 200 crore, Rs. 250 crore, Rs. 300 crore and Rs. 350 crore. Since then, only eight other films have crossed Rs. 200 crore and just two; RRR and KGF 2, went over Rs. 300 crore.

The highest first-weekend grossers at the Indian box office are as follows:

Rank Title Gross 1 Pushpa: The Rule Rs. 430.50 cr. 2 Baahubali: The Conclusion Rs. 357.00 cr. 3 RRR Rs. 336.25 cr. 4 KGF Chapter 2 Rs. 328.00 cr. 5 Jawan Rs. 245.00 cr. 6 Kalki 2898 AD Rs. 237.50 cr. 7 Animal Rs. 229.00 cr. 8 Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire Rs. 222.25 cr. 9 Saaho Rs. 204.50 cr. 10 Pathaan Rs. 200.50 cr.

