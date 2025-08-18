Kim Jong Kook’s dating history: From X-Man co-star Yoon Eun Hye to Running Man’s Song Ji Hyo, know all relationship rumors

Kim Jong Kook shocked the entire entertainment industry on Monday morning as he took to his fan cafe to pen a letter addressed to his admirers. While nervous, he went ahead and simply shared that he was getting married, promising to live well. Sharing that he will hold the wedding ceremony soon, the star confirmed that he would keep it quite private, inviting only family, close friends and certain acquaintances. However, no further details about his fiancée have been revealed so far. We’re taking a look at the past relationship rumors that the singer-songwriter was involved in.

Song Ji Hyo

We couldn’t not start this list with the famed SpartAce couple. Earning the nickname following their ‘love line’ on Running Man, derived from their own pet names, Kim Jong Kook and Song Ji Hyo had to continue their romance bait for quite a few years on the show. During an appearance on MBC Every1’s Tteokbokki Brothers, the actress confessed that she really ‘hated’ it at first and wanted not to do it in front of the cameras just for the sake of gaining more fans, even advising the Turbo singer against it. The duo, which has also been called Kkukmeong, have never confirmed dating rumors, letting it fuel their appearances together.

Yoon Eun Hye

Another variety show love line came from Kim Jong Kook and Yoon Eun Hye’s chemistry on X-Man. The late 2000s were rife with rumors about the two as they continued to fuel the flames with appearances but never admitted to dating in real life. Their ‘text messages’ had gone viral as fans’ speculations about the behind-the-scenes romance were receiving more attention even in 2022. As members of popular K-pop groups Turbo and Baby Vox, their rumors flooded online communities when the two were promoting as singers actively; however, neither side engaged in digging it further, with the songstress eventually sharing a denial via her agency. She even had to delete a YouTube video talking about a past ex-boyfriend whose texts she used to write by hand, as people linked it to Kim Jong Jook, who revealed having received such a notebook.

Chae Rina from Roo'ra

One of the most widely believed rumors from this is Kim Jong Kook’s relationship with Roo’ra member Chae Rina. Previously, while appearing on My Little Old Boy, he spoke with Super Junior’s Kim Heechul about forbidding his ex-girlfriend from getting a driver’s license, as he was worried for her safety. Viewers linked the story to Chae Rina, who had previously spoken about getting into 2 accidents, which had made him say that he wishes his partners not have the ability to drive rather than hurting themselves. However, the Roo’ra member has not commented on this, and instead confirmed dating LG Twins’ Park Yong Geun in 2013.

Moon Geun Young

While brief, their love line on Running Man brought in a lot of fan interest, boosting the viewership of the show. Kim Jong Kook was once even labeled as her fan, as the two exchanged fun moments on the variety program. Even as HaHa continued to tease them, the two seemingly never went ahead in their relationship. However, the fitness YouTuber once confessed that he’d like it if Moon Geun Young were to make a move on him, impressing viewers.

Unknown American lady

A Cha Tae Hyun’s joke during his Ask Anything (Knowing Bros) visit started a rumor that Kim Jong Kook had a wife and a college-aged child who attended UCLA in Los Angeles. However, the rumor soon evolved that the singer was dating someone with a child, and his frequent visits to the USA in recent years did little to calm the speculations. Onlookers shared instances online of spotting Kim Jong Kook with a mysterious, pretty woman in America, fueling their doubts.

In the past, appearing on My Ugly Duckling, Kim Jong Kook revealed that he’s the type to date for long, claiming that his last relationship lasted six years, and the one before that was even longer at seven years.

His other dating rumors include announcer Yoon Tae Jin, a participant on Kick a Goal: SBS Tournament, who matched his preferences for the ideal type of girlfriend to have. Another was singer Chae Yeon, who liked Kim Jong Kook as a celebrity and had a brief love triangle on Running Man with him, during the days of his Yoon Eun Hye dating rumors.

