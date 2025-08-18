Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma secretly recorded as they enjoy a casual stroll in London, meet localites

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were snapped enjoying a casual stroll on the streets of London. The couple, who are said to have found their peace in the Capital of the UK, were seen basking in the sun while in their casuals.

The fan recorded the clip that quickly made its way to social media, where the fans of the cricketer and the actress shared their thoughts over the duo blending into the crowd.

The Indian batter and Sharma were dressed casually, and the audience wondered if they were returning after sweating it out in the gym. Moreover, the couple also chatted with another family, who were localites of the city.

Fans react to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s casual stroll in London

After the video of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma went viral on social media, the fans went on to react to it.

One of the users wrote, “Finally, they are living the life they want, unknown and rarely recognized by others but knowing Virat and Anushka, give it five years tops and they will come back for the high that fame and the showbiz life give. people like that can’t stay away from that kind of rush for long.”

Another fan shared, “This is exactly what they craved! Good for them. From the looks of it, the other couple also looks like they are parents to young kid(s) because of the stroller with them. So just parents talking.”

A netizen, reflecting on Kohli’s celebrity status in India, went on to mention, “He couldn't have this life in India. Gladly, he is living a normal life in the UK.”

Meanwhile, it is reported that the cricketer and Anushka shifted and built their home in London, following the birth of their son, Akaay, in February 2024. One of the reasons that the duo decided to move out of their home country is that they could live a private life while maintaining a strict no-photo policy for their kids.

