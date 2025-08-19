Coolie Tamil Nadu Day 6 Box Office Estimates: Rajinikanth's movie slumps further, adds only Rs 4.25 crore

Directed by Lokesh Kanagraj, Coolie was released in cinemas on August 14, 2025, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend. The Tamil action thriller, led by Rajinikanth, was dubbed into the Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada languages. After its extended opening weekend, Coolie looks to slump at the Kollywood box office.

Coolie fetches Rs 4.25 crore on Day 6 in Tamil Nadu markets

Advertisement

Produced under the banner of Sun Pictures, Coolie maintained an excellent hold in its extended opening weekend in Tamil Nadu. The Rajinikanth-led movie collected Rs 96 crore gross, including Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. It is among the top 3 Kollywood movies to have had the highest first four-day collections of all time in its home state.

The action thriller observed a big drop on the first Monday, collecting only Rs 6 crore. Now, as per estimates, the numbers tumbled further to Rs 4.25 crore gross on the first Tuesday.

Coolie has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the Kollywood box office, while bringing a cume gross collection of Rs 106.25 crore.

Days Gross Collections Extended First Weekend Rs 96 crore First Monday Rs 6 crore First Tuesday Rs 4.25 crore Total Rs 106.25 crore

Coolie will struggle to enter Rs 150 crore club in the state

Going by the trends, it is unlikely that Coolie will be able to smash into the Rs 150 crore club in Tamil Nadu. Based on the opening, it should have been targetting Rs 200 crore plus in the state instead.

Advertisement

Lokesh Kanagaraj's latest directorial, which clashed with War 2, will be perceived as a film that didn't match its potential. With Rajinikanth's star power and good word of mouth, it could have been the highest-grossing Tamil movie of all time. However, the recently released action thriller will now end in the top six highest-grossing films in Kollywood. Coolie may touch the top 5 list, but that's going to be tight.

Coolie is a big hit as per the collections. But it will be seen as an underwhelming performer.

Coolie In Theaters

Coolie plays in theaters now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.