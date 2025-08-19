KING100: Nagarjuna Akkineni confirms his next film after Coolie will be a family action drama, says ‘I am the protagonist…’

Nagarjuna Akkineni is creating quite a buzz after appearing as the antagonist in the Rajinikanth starrer Coolie. Following the theatrical run of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, the actor has confirmed his next movie, tentatively titled KING100.

Nagarjuna Akkineni on his 100th movie

In a conversation on the ZEE Telugu TV show Jayammu Nischayammu Raa with Jagapathi, Nagarjuna Akkineni opened up about his upcoming movie, emphasizing that he will be playing the protagonist this time.

In his own words, “KING100… It has been in the making for like 6-7 months. Ra Karthik is directing the film; he’s a Tamil director, and he narrated me the story almost a year ago.”

“It will be a grand film. Now that Coolie has been released, I will start working on it, and my next release will be KING100. It’s a nice action, family drama movie,” Nagarjuna added. (loosely translated from Telugu).

As the veteran star has recently appeared in movies like Coolie and Kuberaa as a co-lead, he concluded, “I just want to make it clear that this time, I will be the protagonist.”

Who is Ra Karthik?

For those unaware, Ra Karthik is the Tamil director who previously helmed the Ashok Selvan starrer Nitham Oru Vaanam. The film, which featured the Thug Life actor in a triple role, also starred Ritu Varma, Aparna Balamurali, and Shivathmika Rajashekar as co-leads.

The story revolves around Arjun, a youngster suffering from OCD. After his wedding is called off, his doctor advises him to read true stories about two couples. Because of his condition, Arjun imagines himself as the protagonist in the stories and becomes frustrated when both tales end abruptly.

In search of closure, Arjun embarks on a life-changing journey, one that even leads him to Shubha. The romantic drama is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Nagarjuna Akkineni’s latest movie

Nagarjuna Akkineni was last seen in Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, which was released on August 14, 2025. The action thriller tells the tale of Devaraja aka Deva, a former union leader who stayed in the shadows for over 30 years until the death of his friend Rajasekhar prompts him to resurface.

Seeking revenge, Deva goes up against Simon Xavier, a kingpin involved in smuggling, someone with whom he shares a dark history. The clash between the two forms the central conflict of the story.

