War 2 actress and new mom Kiara Advani believes her quick 3-step DIY facemask by her grandmother is 'best detox'

New mom Kiara Advani is in the news for both her personal and professional life. The actress recently welcomed a daughter with Sidharth Malhotra. While her work, personal life, and social media activities often grab our interest, her beauty is something that leaves us speechless. Kiara has flawless skin, and there’s no doubt about it. But do you know how she maintains her glowing, clear skin? Here’s what you should know.

Advertisement

Kiara Advani talks about her homemade quick DIY facemask

At the launch of Tira Beauty's store in Jio World Plaza, Mumbai, in 2024, Kiara Advani revealed her beauty secrets while speaking to Vogue India. She emphasized that nothing gives a glow quite like the natural ingredients found in her kitchen. She mentioned that she has been using her grandmother's face mask recipe for years and shared that, regardless of your skin concerns, DIY face masks made with fruits and vegetables are the simplest way to achieve clearer, more radiant skin.

Here is Kiara Advani's 3-step DIY facemask:

1. Take gram flour (besan) as needed.

2. Add a little milk or malai (fresh cream).

3. Add a little honey.

The War 2 actress mixes all these ingredients into a smooth paste and applies it to her face. She had stated, "I think it is the best detox face mask that my grandma passed down to me; but also, any fruit or vegetable that you are eating, once you are done, the peels of that are just perfect for your skin. So, whatever you eat, you can just put a little bit of it (on your face) and it always works."

Advertisement

More about her skincare routine

Kiara Advani was asked about her secret to always having fresh skin. She revealed how she maintains her skin in her 30s. She ensures that she removes all her makeup to prevent any residue on her face. She follows a basic routine of applying moisturizer and sunblock.

Kiara also mentioned that sleep, workouts, hydration, and stress levels are crucial factors that contribute to having glowing skin.

Workwise, Kiara will soon be seen in an upcoming action thriller War 2, alongwith Hrithik Roshan.

ALSO READ: War 2 song Aavan Jaavan sets major Emily In Paris vibes: 5 aesthetic pics to Kiara Advani's and Lily Collins matching fashion looks