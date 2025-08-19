Geeta Basra had an unexpected marriage condition for Harbhajan Singh, here's how Yuvraj Singh helped them

Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra’s love story is one for the books. While the sportsman was at the peak of his career, the latter was just launched in the films. Ahead of celebrating a decade of being married to each other, the actress recalled a condition she put forth before tying the knot with the Indian bowler.

Basra, during her appearance on Bharti TV, revealed that she was just 21 when Singh asked for her number from his friend and fellow cricketer, Yuvraj Singh.

What was Geeta Basra’s condition for marrying Harbhajan Singh?

While sitting down for a conversation with the media portal, Basra revealed that she had just gotten a film opposite Emraan Hashmi, which was titled Dil Diya Hai and was released in 2006. She reunited with the actor yet again for The Train, which was hitting theaters the following year. The same year the bowler saw Basra’s poster, it was love at first sight for him.

Furthermore, the actress explained, “He was very clear. He saw my poster, and it was probably love at first sight for him. He asked Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh) for my number. Obviously, Yuvi has a lot of friends,” referring to the latter’s connections in the industry.

Basra added, “They’d just won the World Cup. So a couple of days later, I’d messaged, ‘Well done! Congratulations!’ That’s it. We got in touch again. When we met, he was very clear he didn’t want friendship and said, ‘Tere se hi shaadi karunga’ (I’ll marry only you). I said, ‘Shaadi?’ I was only 21.”

Meanwhile, having entered the industry 15 years ago, the actress revealed that it was a very different time for women. However, because she too was smitten by Singh, Basra put forth a condition for marriage.

She explained, “For him, it was love at first sight. But I took 10 months to say yes. I told him the day you’d score 300 wickets, I’d say yes. A couple of days later, he got 300 wickets. So I said let’s give it a shot.”

Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra got married in 2015, and are parents to two kids. As for the bowler’s career, Singh served in the Indian cricket team from 1998 to 2016. He also played in the IPL, for Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

