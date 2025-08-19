Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav to lead Team India, Shubman Gill becomes vice-captain

The 2025 Men's Asia Cup is right around the corner. Touted as the 17th edition of the Asia Cup, the upcoming cricket tournament is scheduled to take place in United Arab Emirates. It will begin on September 9, 2025 and will conclude on September 28 this year. Ahead of the tournament, a complete list of India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025 is finally out.

BCCI announces India's squad for the 2025 Asia Cup

On August 19, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to X to announce the full list of 15 Indian cricketers, who will be a part of the Asia Cup tournament this year. According to the list, cricketers like Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and others will be playing in the upcoming Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 in UAE.

Suryakumar Yadav to lead the team as a captain, Shubman Gill is selected as a vice-captain

Suryakumar Yadav will lead Team India as a captain in the upcoming Asia Cup tournament. Yadav previously represented India's national cricket team that won the 2023 Asia Cup and 2024 Men's T20 World Cup.

Shubman Gill, who was a part of the 2025 IPL and the recent England tour, has been selected as the vice-captain of India's squad. It marks Gill's return to the T20I squad after a year. He last played T20I during the Sri Lanka tour in 2024 and missed out series against, Bangladesh, South Africa and England.

Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma are the two designated wicket-keepers in the squad.

Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah too join the list

Hardik Pandya is also a part of India's squad in the 2025 Asia Cup. Pandya last represented Mumbai Indians against Punjab Kings in the 2025 IPL tournament in which the latter team won the game.

Jasprit Bumrah is back in the team, leading the pace attack after managing his workload during the tour of England. Bumrah played his last T20I game for India in the final match against South Africa during the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Other team members include Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, and Rinku Singh.

India's squad, which has been placed in Group A in Asia Cup this year, will play against UAE, Pakistan, and Oman.

