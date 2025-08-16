Remember Taylor Swift's debut visit to Travis Kelce's NFL game? Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones reveal locker room's reaction

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance is in the air. The Kansas City Chiefs player and the pop star began dating in 2023 and quickly grabbed eyeballs with their hush-hush romance. Initially, both remained tight-lipped, but Taylor's appearance at an NFL game in September 2023 made headlines as it proved to be a hard launch of her romance with Kelce.

What happened when Taylor Swift attended Travis Kelce's game?

On ESPN's The Kingdom docuseries, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and defensive tackle Chris Jones recently recalled the momentous time when Taylor Swift showed up to an NFL game in September 2023 and was seen cheering for Travis Kelce with his mom, Donna Kelce. The couple even left the game together after the Chiefs defeated the Bears 41-10.

In a clip from the docuseries, Jones recalled the atmosphere of the locker room when they witnessed Taylor. He said, "We were in the locker room like, 'Taylor Swift's here.' 'Taylor Swift? For real? With Travis? Oh my God!'"

He continued, "We were like 'Oh my God Travis pulled Taylor Swift.' "

Mahomes disclosed that he was aware that Taylor Swift was attending the game, as Kelce had informed him a week earlier. However, he confessed that he wasn't convinced until her saw Taylor.

"I was like, 'I gotta see it before I believe it,'" Mahomes said.

He admitted that he could only see Swift and didn't notice anybody else, as the buzz about her appearance at the game was strong. Patrick continued, "You could see people in the stadium gravitating to where she was. At the same time, we had business to handle."

Similarly, Swift attended several more games in support of Kelce and the Chiefs. The popular pop star didn't shy away this time to admit her relationship with Travis publicly. From attending events together to supporting each other's work, the pair is setting relationship goals with their PDA, and fans adore it.

It's been almost two years since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating each other. While speculations are rife that they have gotten engaged, both have yet to confirm this.

