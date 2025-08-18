Weekly Horoscope August 17–23: Leo to Cancer, Munisha Khatwani gives predictions of 8 sun signs for this week, withdraws special angel card

Celebrity Tarot Card reader and Astrologer Munisha Khatwani has predicted how Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Aries, Taurus, Gemini and Cancer people's week (August 17 to August 23) will look like. While she read predictions, she also read what messages Special Angels have for these 8 signs.

Leo

Leos share their sun sign with Saif Ali Khan. Munisha withdrew The World card for Leos, which indicates Wealth. Leos will feel that a lot of things are getting completed in their world. Leos can travel and make travel plans. This week, Leos will get some sort of happiness.

The special angel card for Leos is Improving Health. Leo's health will improve this week, or this card also means that angels want to guide Leo to improve their health.

Virgo

Virgos share their sun sign with Rajkummar Rao. This week, the card for Virgos is the 8 of cups, which indicates what to do and what not to do. Virgos might land in some difficulty in their personal or professional life. Vigos must take a certain call this week.

The special angel card for Virgos is Perfect Timings. Virgos should wait for the perfect timing for certain things, and they need to be patient at the moment.

Libra

Libras share their sun sign with Parineeti Chopra. This week, the card for Libras is The Fool card, which indicates that it's time for them to take some risks. Libras should take calculated risks. They shouldn't be in a hurry with certain things, but should make sure to become daring.

The special angel card for Libras is Within the Next Few Months, which means within the next few months, something positive will happen to Libras.

Scorpio

Scorpios share their sun sign with Virat Kohli. This week, the card for Scorpios is the 9 of Swords card, which means that stress is going to be Scorpios' enemy this week, and they should avoid stress as it might affect their health this week. Munisha suggests that Scorpios must think about their blessings and not burdens.

The special angel card for Scorpios is the Look for a Sign card. Scorpios should ask for the sign from the angels.

Aries

Aries share their sun sign with Ajay Devgn. This week, the card for Aries is,3 of wands, which means that Aries should wait for some time for a few things. They might get the fruit of their patience, but they should be patient

The special angel card for Aries this week is Wait. This week for Aries is all about being patient and keeping it cool.

Taurus

People of the Taurus horoscope share their sun sign with Vicky Kaushal. This week, the card for Taurus is the 5 of Cups card, which indicates that let bygones be bygones. Taurus shouldn't think much about the consequences and live the moment.

The special angel card for Taurus is Choose a new Direction. If there is something that is not working out in the way that they are expecting, then its time for Taurus to choose a new direction.

Gemini

Geminis share their sun sign with Karan Johar. This week, the card for Geminis of Queen of Wands, which means that Gemini women will get some support as this week is special for them. Gemini women will have to balance this week, whereas Gemini men will receive support from women, and Women's power will be their strength this week.

The special angel card for Gemini is You're Ready. This means Gemini are ready for positive changes and some good things are coming their way.

Cancer

Cancerians share their sun sign with Priyanka Chopra Jonas. This week, the card for cancerians is The Empress card, which indicates that this week, it's all about luxury for them. Women who are expecting, this week is very special for them.

The special angel card for Cancerians is Ask Your Angels. If Cancerians are stuck in any situation or problem, they should ask guidance from their angels.

