Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2 (image courtesy of Mythri Movie Makers)

Pushpa 2 added Rs. 33 crore approx to its worldwide tally on its 2nd Monday, which pushes its total worldwide box office gross to Rs. 1259 crore approx. The domestic and overseas split stands at Rs. 1039.50 crore and Rs. 219.50 crore respectively. With that, the Allu Arjun starrer moved past RRR as the third highest-grossing Indian film worldwide, trailing just behind Dangal and Baahubali 2. Pushpa 2 is also the second highest-grossing film in India, though it remains outside the top fifteen when it comes to overseas.

Pushpa 2 is favourite to become the highest grossing film in India, beating Baahubali 2 but its worldwide position will remain unchanged as it is unlikely to exceed Rs. 1744 crore of the runner-up Baahubali 2. Having said that, surpassing the original run of Baahubali 2 remains a possibility. In its original run, Baahubali 2 had grossed Rs. 1650 crore worldwide, it added another Rs. 94 crore from later releases in East Asian markets China and Japan.

The highest-grossing Indian films worldwide are as follows:

Rank Title Year Gross
(in Rs.)
1 Dangal 2016 1910.00 cr.
2 Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 1744.00 cr.
3 Pushpa: The Rule 2024 1259.00 cr.
4 RRR 2022 1253.00 cr.
5 KGF Chapter 2 2022 1190.00 cr.
6 Jawan 2023 1143.00 cr.
7 Pathaan 2023 1032.00 cr.
8 Kalki 2898 AD 2024 985.00 cr.
9 Animal 2023 902.00 cr.
10 Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2015 867.00 cr.
11 Secret Superstar 2018 836.00 cr.
12 Stree 2 2024 832.00 cr.
13 PK 2014 757.00 cr.
14 Gadar 2 2023 687.00 cr.
15 2.0 2018 663.00 cr.
16 Leo 2023 615.50 cr.
17 Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire 2023 615.50 cr.
18 Sultan 2016 611.00 cr.
19 Jailer 2023 606.50 cr.
20 Sanju 2018 583.00 cr.

NOTE:

The above figures exclude 3D charges, as they are not reported in box office grosses in India. If these 3D charges were to be added there will be a couple of changes in the above list, which are as follows:

RRR will be third with Rs. 1285-1290 crore approx
Kalki 2898 AD will be seventh with Rs. 1040 crore approx
2.0 will be the fourteenth with Rs. 698 crore approx

