Top Highest Grossing Indian Films Worldwide: Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 overtakes RRR for Third
Pushpa 2 is also the second highest-grossing film in India, though it remains outside the top fifteen when it comes to overseas.
Pushpa 2 added Rs. 33 crore approx to its worldwide tally on its 2nd Monday, which pushes its total worldwide box office gross to Rs. 1259 crore approx. The domestic and overseas split stands at Rs. 1039.50 crore and Rs. 219.50 crore respectively. With that, the Allu Arjun starrer moved past RRR as the third highest-grossing Indian film worldwide, trailing just behind Dangal and Baahubali 2. Pushpa 2 is also the second highest-grossing film in India, though it remains outside the top fifteen when it comes to overseas.
Pushpa 2 is favourite to become the highest grossing film in India, beating Baahubali 2 but its worldwide position will remain unchanged as it is unlikely to exceed Rs. 1744 crore of the runner-up Baahubali 2. Having said that, surpassing the original run of Baahubali 2 remains a possibility. In its original run, Baahubali 2 had grossed Rs. 1650 crore worldwide, it added another Rs. 94 crore from later releases in East Asian markets China and Japan.
The highest-grossing Indian films worldwide are as follows:
|Rank
|Title
|Year
|Gross
(in Rs.)
|1
|Dangal
|2016
|1910.00 cr.
|2
|Baahubali: The Conclusion
|2017
|1744.00 cr.
|3
|Pushpa: The Rule
|2024
|1259.00 cr.
|4
|RRR
|2022
|1253.00 cr.
|5
|KGF Chapter 2
|2022
|1190.00 cr.
|6
|Jawan
|2023
|1143.00 cr.
|7
|Pathaan
|2023
|1032.00 cr.
|8
|Kalki 2898 AD
|2024
|985.00 cr.
|9
|Animal
|2023
|902.00 cr.
|10
|Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|2015
|867.00 cr.
|11
|Secret Superstar
|2018
|836.00 cr.
|12
|Stree 2
|2024
|832.00 cr.
|13
|PK
|2014
|757.00 cr.
|14
|Gadar 2
|2023
|687.00 cr.
|15
|2.0
|2018
|663.00 cr.
|16
|Leo
|2023
|615.50 cr.
|17
|Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire
|2023
|615.50 cr.
|18
|Sultan
|2016
|611.00 cr.
|19
|Jailer
|2023
|606.50 cr.
|20
|Sanju
|2018
|583.00 cr.
NOTE:
The above figures exclude 3D charges, as they are not reported in box office grosses in India. If these 3D charges were to be added there will be a couple of changes in the above list, which are as follows:
RRR will be third with Rs. 1285-1290 crore approx
Kalki 2898 AD will be seventh with Rs. 1040 crore approx
2.0 will be the fourteenth with Rs. 698 crore approx
