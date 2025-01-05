Top Indian Opening Weekends At The Worldwide Box Office: Pushpa 2 tops

Pushpa 2, directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, is breaking every possible record and setting new benchmarks at the box office. The mass action drama not only took the biggest start among Indian movies but also created the first weekend record.

Interestingly, Pushpa 2 was released on Thursday and not on a regular Friday release. Due to this, it enjoyed a four-day extended opening weekend. The movie stormed around Rs 750 crore globally in its 4-day run only. However, the first three days of business of Pushpa 2 were around Rs 560 crore gross at the worldwide box office. For uniformity, we will take the first three days of business only into account as the opening weekend.

Pushpa 2 emerged as the No.1 weekend opener and broke the previous record of RRR at the box office. For the unversed, the SS Rajamouli movie had scored a massive Rs 487 crore in its opening weekend in 2022.

Other movies like Baahubali 2, KGF Chapter 2, and Jawan also succeeded in enjoying a massive theatrical run at the box office. Here's presenting the top 5 biggest opening weekends of all time at the worldwide box office.

Top Indian Opening Weekends At The Worldwide Box Office Are As Follows:

Movie Collection Pushpa 2:The Rule Rs 560 crore Baahubali 2: The Conclusion Rs 487 crore KGF Chapter 2 Rs 480 crore RRR Rs 421 crore Jawan Rs 389 crore

It will be interesting to see which upcoming movie can make a place among these top 5 biggest grossers at the Indian box office.

