The rule of Pushpa 2 at the Indian box office continues with the film amassing Rs. 770 crore in its first seven days of release. The Allu Arjun starrer now holds the record for the highest first week in India, toppling… you guessed it, Baahubali 2, by an astounding margin of more than Rs. 110 crore. Technically, a box office week is a period between Friday to Sunday. However, in trade parlance, the first seven days of release are equated to the typical Friday-Thursday week for record keeping.

The film is witnessing typical drops for an action masala film on weekdays across the board, whether in the Hindi belt or Telugu states. The collections coming in on weekdays are at record levels in the Hindi belt, outpacing the previous record holder Baahubali 2. In Telugu states, it is collecting similar to Kalki 2898 AD, which enjoyed a long run in the twin states. Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are providing good support with normal holds.

When a film is collecting at high levels such as Pushpa 2 is doing, it eases off a bit higher than normal as the business stabilises at normal levels. Having said that, Pushpa 2 remains on course to the all-time grosser record held by Baahubali 2. For a more in-depth look at the box office showdown between Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2 and KGF 2, check out our comparative analysis.

The highest first-week grossers at the Indian box office are as follows:

Rank Title Gross 1 Pushpa: The Rule Rs. 770.00 cr. 2 Baahubali: The Conclusion Rs. 659.00 cr. 3 KGF Chapter 2 Rs. 578.00 cr. 4 RRR Rs. 513.00 cr. 5 Kalki 2898 AD Rs. 439.25 cr. 6 Jawan Rs. 432.50 cr. 7 Animal Rs. 388.00 cr. 8 Pathaan Rs. 383.00 cr. 9 Stree 2 Rs. 353.00 cr. 10 2.0 Rs. 345.00 cr. 11 Gadar 2 Rs. 341.00 cr. 12 Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire Rs. 341.00 cr. 13 Avengers: Endgame Rs. 314.00 cr. 14 Leo Rs. 310.00 cr. 15 Sultan Rs. 288.00 cr. 16 Saaho Rs. 286.00 cr. 17 Dangal Rs. 270.00 cr. 18 Adipurush Rs. 266.50 cr. 19 Tiger Zinda Hai Rs. 262.00 cr. 20 War Rs. 254.00 cr.

