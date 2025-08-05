7 outfit ideas for Rakshabandhan 2025 ft Deepika Padukone’s desi pant-suit to Kiara Advani’s floral gown

The festive season is just around the corner, and with it, the quest for the perfect outfit to wear on those special days has also begun. It is Rakshabandhan on August 9th, and we know that all you girlies have already started hunting for the attire that will not only make you look glam but also feel comfortable at the same time. Don’t worry! We have your back. We have picked the 7 best options for you so that you can slay like a diva on that day.

1. Modern twist to your Sharara ft Ananya Panday

Sharara sets can never go wrong and are a perfect option for any family occasion. Ananya Panday can be seen wearing a light blue backless Sharara set with a V-neck and embroidery work on the neck. This will surely make you stand out.

2. Traditional tadka with Kareena Kapoor’s red chudidaar set

Want to make a statement with your attire? Then red is the color for you. Kareena Kapoor looks gorgeous in this long red colored kurta paired with a red colored chudidaar. What makes this attire even more stunning is the bandhani dupatta and golden embellishments at the bottom of the kurta.

3. Indo-western gown ft Kiara Advani

Not everyone wants to go traditional for the occasion. So we have an Indo-Western option as well for those girls. Kiara Advani looks stunning in this white floor-length gown with rose petals drawn at the bottom of it, adding to the beauty.

4. The Lehenga affair ft Katrina Kaif

Not a saree or a salwar kameez person and don’t want to opt for an Indo-Western outfit either? Then here are the lehenga options straight from Katrina Kaif’s closet. She looks beautiful in a brown colored choli and multi colored panelled lehenga, not too OTT and just perfect for the occasion.

5. Easy breezy palazzo set ft Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna proves you don’t need to deck up to look beautiful, and this simple pink palazzo set is perfect for that.

6. The glam saree drama ft Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt in a velvet saree and smoky eye makeup screams glam from head to toe. This can be your perfect pick if you want to go beyond just simple dressing.

7. Desi pant-suit ft Deepika Padukone

Bored with the regular traditional outfit options to pick from during festivals? Well, Deepika Padukone, how to go western and still keep your Indian roots intact in this heavily embellished pant-suit.

