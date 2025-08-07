EXCLUSIVE: Border 2 teaser on Independence Day EXCLUSIVE: 3 actresses with Ayushmann Khurrana Decoding Coolie v/s War 2 box office clash EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik v/s NTR dance face off reserved for big screen YRF set to make 275 crore profit with Saiyaara Shanavas Dhanashree Verma Ramayana 71st National Awards EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan wins a National Award

15 Raksha Bandhan 2025 wishes, quotes and messages for your sister to celebrate the bond

On the auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan, here are 15 best Raksha Bandhan wishes and messages that you can share with your siblings.

By Pramila Mandal
Published on Aug 07, 2025  |  02:45 PM IST |  63K
Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor
Raksha Bandhan Wishes 2025 (Pic Credit: Neetu Kapoor Instagram)

Raksha Bandhan is a cherished festival that holds profound meaning and cultural significance. This auspicious Hindu occasion is a heartfelt tribute to the pure and unwavering bond shared between brothers and sisters. It is celebrated with joy and enthusiasm across India. The name Raksha Bandhan translates to "a bond of protection," symbolizing the deep commitment siblings have for one another.

Advertisement

On this special day, brothers honor sisters and shower them with love, warm wishes, and, of course, thoughtful gifts to express gratitude for their love and support. This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 9, 2025 (Saturday). We have curated 15 of the best Rakshabandhan wishes and messages for your siblings that can make their festival even more special. 

You can also use Rakshabandhan wishes and images to upload on your Instagram stories and WhatsApp status. 

Raksha Bandhan 2025

Raksha bandhan 2025 date and time

rakshabandhan 2025

rakshabandhan wishes photos

rakshabandhan

rakshabandhan messages

rakshabandhan wishes for sister

rakshabandhan 2025

rakshabandhan wishes for whatsapp status

rakshabandhan whatsapp status

RakshaBandhan 2025 image

RakshaBandhan 2025 quotes images

RakshaBandhan 2025 message for sister

RakshaBandhan 2025 wishes

RakshaBandhan 2025 quotes

ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan Songs 2025: From Tenu Sang Rakhna to Dhaagon se baandha, 5 songs that celebrate siblings

Credits: PC: Pinkvilla
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles