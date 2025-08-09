Fashion Mogul Selena Gomez's Strange 7-Step Skincare Routine Will Leave You Glowing and Coming Back for More, Check It Out

Selena Gomez is the fashion icon who grabs attention for her glowing and flawless skin. Allowing her fans to attain the same, the Only Murders in the Building actress shared her seven-step skincare routine on TikTok.

The musician has got 45.2 million followers on the social media platform and, while it could look like a simple GRWM video, provides some extraordinary steps to her fans, who wish for a clear and radiant face.

Amid flaunting her gorgeous skin at the event and on her social media account, the actress shared a variety of products she used, which some of her fans believed to be quite expensive. However, with alternatives available in the market, Gomez’s fans can easily recreate the routine in the comfort of their homes.

Selena Gomez’s seven-step skincare routine

Taking to her TikTok account, Gomez shared her skincare routine, guiding her fans through each step. At the beginning of the video, the actress applies a serum all over her face and massages it gently. She reveals to her fans that they could use any serum that suits their skin type to remove make-up before washing the face with water.

In the next step, Selena uses micellar water to ensure all the makeup is removed. She rubs it all across her face. In the third step, the Monte Carlo star puts the same micellar water on what appears to be a beauty blender and cleans the delicate area under the eyes, removing the remaining products on her face.

As for the fourth step, Gomez applied a toner, gently tapping it in with a makeup pad. The next step includes a facial oil, which she went on to massage across her face before applying some moisturizer.

Sixth step included the actress using a watery moisturizer, which immediately absorbs into the skin, giving the perfect glow.

For the final step, Selena Gomez used some nourishing cream for the radiant glow.

