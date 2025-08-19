War 2 Hindi Box Office Day 6: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's spy film adds Rs 7.75 crore on discounted Tuesday, crosses Rs 135 crore mark

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, continues to struggle at the box office. The movie has remained more or less stagnant on Tuesday over its disappointing first Monday, despite discounted ticket prices.

War 2 nets Rs 7.75 crore on Day 6, likely to wrap under Ek Tha Tiger's lifetime earnings

Advertisement

Bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, War 2 could add just Rs 7.75 crore net to the tally on its first Tuesday, following an underwhelming opening weekend of Rs 125 crore and a disappointing Monday of Rs 6.75 crore. The total cume of War 2 now stands at Rs 139.50 crore net at the Indian box office.

The spy action drama led by two A-list stars of Hindi and Telugu cinema is expected to wind its extended opening week around Rs 150 crore net. The Hrithik-NTR film still has one week for a clean run as Maddock Films’ Param Sundari is arriving on August 29 to grab most of the screens.

Based on the current trends, the movie is expected to wrap its theatrical run under YRF Spy Universe's pioneer film, Ek Tha Tiger's lifetime earnings. This is a baffling result for such a well-budgeted 2025 movie release. The next film in the spy-verse is Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, and Bobby Deol. Let's see whether Alpha can bring back the glory of the spy universe to YRF or not.

Advertisement

The Day Wise Hindi Net Collection Of War 2 In India Is As Under

Day India Net Hindi Collections Thursday Rs 28 crore Friday Rs 45 crore Saturday Rs 26 crore Sunday Rs 26 crore Monday Rs 6.75 crore Tuesday Rs 7.75 crore (est.) Total Rs 139.50 crore net in 6 days in Hindi

War 2 in cinemas

War 2 is now playing in cinemas. Tickets can be booked from the online web portals or you can grab them from the counter itself.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: 10 Fastest Rs 100 Crore Grossers In Tamil Nadu: Rajinikanth's Coolie becomes 3rd quickest Kollywood movie to enter coveted club; Leo and The GOAT top