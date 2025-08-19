Achyut Potdar no more: Aamir Khan pens an emotional note for 3 Idiots co-star, says ‘will miss you’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Aamir Khan paid a heartfelt tribute to his 3 Idiots co-star, Achyut Potdar, amid his death at 91. The actor expressed his sorrow by sharing an emotional note through his production house. Khan went on to describe the late star as an amazing actor and a wonderful human being.

Advertisement

Potdar, who got famous for his line “kehna kya chahte ho?” in the Rajkumar Hirani directorial, passed away on August 18, and the unfortunate news was confirmed by Achyut’s doctor, Ravindra Ghawat.

In the statement released to PTI, the medical expert mentioned, “He was admitted to the hospital in a critical state with breathing and heart issues around 4 p.m. He was kept in the ICU. He passed away at 10:30 p.m. due to heart-related issues. He had high blood pressure and weak cardiovascular health.”

Aamir Khan mourns Achyut Potdar’s death

Aamir Khan, who shared the screen space with the late Achyut Potdar, wrote a heartfelt note in remembrance of the latter. In an emotional note, the Sitaare Zameen Par star wrote, “I am very saddened to hear about Achyutji passing away. He was an amazing actor, a wonderful human being, and a great colleague. We will miss you, Achyutji. My heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Advertisement

Potdar was known to bring versatility and charm to the screens. He began his acting career at the age of 44, and gained popularity for playing the stern professor in the hit 2009 film. His phrase in the movie went on to become viral on the internet and is often used in memes and pop cultural references.

Ahead of stepping into the films, the late actor portrayed various characters in TV shows such as Wagle Ki Duniya, Majha Hoshil Na, Mrs. Tendulkar, and Bharat Ki Khoj. Potdar also left a lasting impression on the Marathi cinema, as he played a number of roles onscreen commercially.

ALSO READ: 3 Idiots actor Achyut Potdar passes away at the age of 91