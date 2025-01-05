Top Indian Opening Weeks At The Worldwide Box Office: Pushpa 2 tops

Pinkvilla presents the top 5 Indian opening weeks at the worldwide box office. Check out the full list.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Updated on Jan 05, 2025 | 02:45 PM IST | 3.5K
Allu Arjun
Image: Mythri Movie Makers

Pushpa 2: The Rule is re-writing history at the box office. The Sukumar-directed movie has swept all the tentpole records and set new benchmarks for almost all the circuits. Be it opening day, opening weekend, or opening week, Pushpa 2 rules at the top.

Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, Pushpa 2 enjoyed an 8-day extended opening week since it was released on Thursday and not on a regular Friday. However, when we are talking about the top 5 biggest opening weeks of all time at the worldwide box office, we will take the total collection of the first 7 days into account for uniformity among the other releases. 

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 scripted history by grossing Rs 1012 crore in its 7 days of release globally, becoming the biggest first-week opener at the box office. The movie broke the long-standing first-week record of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 to top the charts.

For the uninitiated, Baahubali 2 collected Rs 825 crore worldwide in the first week of its release in 2017. Other big tentpole titles, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, and Kalki 2898 AD, have also enjoyed a monstrous opening week. Here's presenting the top 5 Indian opening weeks at the worldwide box office.

Top 5 Indian Opening Weeks At The Worldwide Box Office Are As Follows: 

Movie  Collection
Pushpa 2:The Rule Rs 1012 crore
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion Rs 825 crore
KGF Chapter 2 Rs 710 crore
RRR Rs 682 crore
Jawan Rs 660 crore

It will be interesting to see which upcoming movie can make a place among these top 5 biggest grossers at the Indian box office.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Pushpa vs Pushpa 2: Comparing Allu Arjun-led last two blockbusters at Hindi box office

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Mohit Dixit

With a master's degree in mass communication, Mohit finds his comfort in exploring cinema. He keeps up

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles