Top Indian Opening Weeks At The Worldwide Box Office: Pushpa 2 tops

Pushpa 2: The Rule is re-writing history at the box office. The Sukumar-directed movie has swept all the tentpole records and set new benchmarks for almost all the circuits. Be it opening day, opening weekend, or opening week, Pushpa 2 rules at the top.
Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, Pushpa 2 enjoyed an 8-day extended opening week since it was released on Thursday and not on a regular Friday. However, when we are talking about the top 5 biggest opening weeks of all time at the worldwide box office, we will take the total collection of the first 7 days into account for uniformity among the other releases.
Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 scripted history by grossing Rs 1012 crore in its 7 days of release globally, becoming the biggest first-week opener at the box office. The movie broke the long-standing first-week record of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 to top the charts.
For the uninitiated, Baahubali 2 collected Rs 825 crore worldwide in the first week of its release in 2017. Other big tentpole titles, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, and Kalki 2898 AD, have also enjoyed a monstrous opening week. Here's presenting the top 5 Indian opening weeks at the worldwide box office.
Top 5 Indian Opening Weeks At The Worldwide Box Office Are As Follows:
|Movie
|Collection
|Pushpa 2:The Rule
|Rs 1012 crore
|Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
|Rs 825 crore
|KGF Chapter 2
|Rs 710 crore
|RRR
|Rs 682 crore
|Jawan
|Rs 660 crore
It will be interesting to see which upcoming movie can make a place among these top 5 biggest grossers at the Indian box office.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
