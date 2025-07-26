Wondering how Katrina Kaif has a glass-like dewy skin? Dhoom 3 actress swears by THIS ice water hack to reduce puffiness

Skincare is an important part of maintaining overall health and well-being. A consistent practice of a skincare routine can help in protecting the skin from concerns like acne, pimples, dryness, puffiness, and more. With many skincare products available in the market, consumers often spend a hefty amount to make their skin feel better. But do you know that a simple ice water dunking hack can do wonders?

Katrina Kaif uses the ice water dunking method for her skin

Katrina Kaif prioritizes skin care as an essential part of her beauty routine. Katrina, who has sensitive skin, keeps it hydrated, tight, and dewy. Wondering what's the secret behind her glowing skin? No, it is not some premium cream. The Tiger 3 actress swears by the ice water dunking method for her face. This process can eliminate puffiness, reduce acne, and keep your skin hydrated.

In 2017, the gorgeous diva shared a video of herself on Instagram in which she can be seen putting her face in a bowl filled with ice water. In the caption, she called it her own "ice bucket challenge". The actress described the experience as the "best way to get yourself awake on a working Sunday."

Apart from ice water dunking, Katrina prefers to use Gua sha stone, which has a therapeutic benefits to the skin.

Alia Bhatt also uses ice water dunking hack

Katrina Kaif's BFF, Alia Bhatt, uses the same Korean beauty hack to keep her skin healthier. In a video by Vogue, Alia revealed that she dunks her face in ice water, which makes her skin look all "pink and fresh". In the clip, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was seen performing the method.

"So I literally dunk my face in ice, here it goes. And then I come up and then I go back inside. Immediately, all the blood rushes to my face and I feel all pink and fresh and ready to take on the day," she said.

Here's how you can try an ice water dunk at home?

Take a big bowl and fill it with chilled water from the refrigerator. Add some ice cubes to the bowl. Dip your face in the water for a few seconds. Repeat the process two to three times. Tap your face with a towel after taking out your makeup, and there you go.

