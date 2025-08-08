EXCLUSIVE Wedding Decoration Ideas 2025: Mistakes to avoid, photo-op spots and how to curate a theme that reflects your story

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Saanya Sharma, co-founder of Three Entertainment, shares how she brings wedding dreams to life with creative themes and thoughtful details. From picking the perfect wedding concept to highlighting decor elements that are worth spending on, Saanya talks about what really makes a celebration special. With wedding season 2025 around the corner, she also shares smart tips on how to create those Pinterest-style weddings with a limited budget. Whether it’s a grand celebration or a small, cozy one, Saanya’s insights are full of inspiration for every couple planning their big day.

Advertisement

1. How do you conceptualize a wedding theme that aligns with a couple’s vision?

We start by sending our couples a detailed questionnaire before the ideation process begins. This helps us understand their personality, preferences, likes, and dislikes, giving us clarity on what truly matters to them. From there, we curate a theme that reflects their story, ensuring every element feels personal and aligned with their vision.

2. What are the top elements of wedding decor that can be splurged on, and where can couples save?

This is highly subjective because every couple prioritizes different things. For some, it’s all about the grandeur of the mandap or a statement ceiling; for others, it could be entertainment or guest experiences. Our role is to guide them- sometimes we encourage splurging on intricate detailing, and sometimes on show-stopping installations or live artists. It ultimately depends on the couple’s personality, the venue, and the overall budget.

Advertisement

3. How do you deal with clients who want Pinterest-style weddings but have limited budgets?

We always remind clients that Pinterest is a great source of inspiration, not a price list. Instead of replicating every detail, we focus on the essence of what they love about those images. For instance, if they’re drawn to a dreamy, romantic vibe, we achieve it using cost-effective alternatives- like clever lighting, fabric layering, or mixed materials- without compromising on the overall impact. Creativity and prioritization are key to making a big statement within a smaller budget.

4. What’s the most challenging last-minute request you’ve received and successfully executed?

There have been many last-minute requests that we have executed successfully, but one that I can remember at the top of my head is - A couple asked us just three days before their wedding to add a personalized photo wall featuring their entire journey together. We sourced, printed, and styled over 150 photos in a creative installation that became one of the most Instagrammed spots at the wedding. It was a last-minute addition, but it added such a personal touch to the celebration.

Advertisement

5. What new wedding decor trends are taking over the upcoming wedding season 2025?

Sculptural Installations & Architectural Decor: Moving beyond traditional florals, couples are opting for bold structural designs, layered textures, and immersive art-inspired installations.

Personalized Storytelling Spaces: Lounges and after-parties inspired by a couple’s journey- such as recreating their college hangout spots or favorite travel destinations- are a big trend this year.

Sustainable Luxury: Eco-friendly weddings are in demand, with reusable structures, potted plants over cut flowers, and decor elements doubling as guest keepsakes.

6. Do you think 2025 weddings are more intimate or still leaning towards big-fat celebrations?

We’re seeing a hybrid trend- ceremonies are becoming more intimate and personal, often with just close family and friends. But they’re followed by large-scale parties or receptions where couples celebrate in grand style. It’s the best of both worlds.

7. What are the biggest decor mistakes couples make while planning a wedding?

Advertisement

Trying to Fit Every Trend: Mixing too many trends can make the decor look cluttered and impersonal.

Ignoring Scale & Proportion: Oversized elements in small venues or minimal decor in large spaces can disrupt the aesthetic balance.

Not Prioritizing Impact Zones: Couples often spread their budget thin instead of investing in areas that matter most- like the mandap, entrance, and key photo-op spots.

ALSO READ: Inside 7,000 square feet bungalow turned studio in Chennai and the secret behind the red door