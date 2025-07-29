Want healthy and glowing skin like Mrunal Thakur? This chia seed drink is what you need in your life

Mrunal Thakur, who will next be seen in Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar 2, maintains a consistent beauty and wellness routine despite her busy work schedule. She focuses on a holistic approach with good hydration, clean eating, and workout sessions. To keep her skin healthy and glowing, Mrunal prefers to have a chia seed drink.

Mrunal Thakur’s simple chia seed water for skin

Mrunal Thakur has often been associated with incorporating chia seeds into her diet for healthy and glowing skin. She mainly consumes a chia seed drink or smoothie, which contributes to her radiant complexion.

The Love Sonia actress recently dropped a video on Instagram stories while returning to Mumbai. In the clip, she was seen holding a glass of water with chia seeds and husk inside it.

Check out the screenshot of her Instagram story:

Mrunal Thakur uses papaya mask, honey scrub for her skin

In an old interview with Tweak India, Mrunal revealed that she has dry skin. Honey does wonders for the Son of Sardaar 2 actress. She also prefers to use DIY face masks and scrubs for her skin.

Every Sunday, she applies a papaya mask and honey or sugar scrub on her face. While honey has antibacterial properties, brown sugar gently removes dead skin cells. Mrunal also applies aloe vera by gently rubbing it on her skin. She gets the leaf directly from the plant and takes out the gel to use it on her face.

Why are chia seeds beneficial?

Chia seeds have omega-3 fatty acids and are rich in antioxidants, fiber, vitamins, and minerals. They are great for skin and digestion. The seeds hydrate your skin and improve its elasticity. Chia seeds can also help with issues like acne and redness. They improve digestion and detoxify your body.

Apart from this, Mrunal Thakur is also dedicated to her fitness routine. She does Pilates to improve her flexibility, balance, and core strength. The actress also incorporates single-arm dumbbell shoulder presses, burpees, pull-ups, cable pull-downs, lat pulldowns, back extensions, and suspended rows in her gym sessions.

