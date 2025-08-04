Horoscope Today, August 4: Leo to Scorpio weekly predictions by Munisha Khatwani and what the cards hold for you

Renowned astrologer and tarot expert Munisha Khatwani has shared her Horoscope predictions for the week of August 3 to August 9, 2025. The guidance, based on tarot card readings and angel messages, offers key insights for those with sun signs Leo, Virgo, Libra, and Scorpio. Here's what this week could bring for you.

Leo

For those born under the Leo sun sign, shared by Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, this week is about releasing control. Munisha pulls The Hanged Man tarot card, suggesting that Leos should stop resisting certain situations and allow events to unfold naturally. Some matters are best left to the universe.

At the same time, the angel card Take Action urges Leos to pursue their goals actively where possible. It’s about knowing when to surrender and when to step up. Taking smart action while staying flexible will be important this week.

Virgo

Virgos, who share their sun sign with actor Akshay Kumar, are likely to have a lucky and productive week. Munisha draws the Wheel of Fortune, indicating that the energy around you is shifting in your favor. Whether it’s work, money, or personal matters, you may see real progress in areas where you’ve been putting in effort. The angel card Peaceful Resolution signals that any conflicts or tensions can be resolved smoothly.

Libra

For Libras, who share their sun sign with actor Ranbir Kapoor, this week brings multiple options. Munisha reveals the 7 of Cups, suggesting that opportunities may arise in both personal and professional areas. Decision-making will be key, so take your time and evaluate carefully.

This is also a good week to invest in something meaningful, like a property, vehicle, or other valuable asset. The angel card In the Near Future assures Libras that rewards for smart choices will soon appear.

Scorpio

Scorpios, who share their zodiac with superstar Shah Rukh Khan, can expect a supportive week on the career front. Munisha pulls the King of Swords, which signifies strength, strategy, and professional clarity. Men under this sign may see direct career benefits, while women could receive key support from male colleagues or mentors.

The angel card If You Believe stresses the power of confidence. Scorpios are encouraged to trust their instincts and believe in their path for things to work out as planned.

