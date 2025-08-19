Hrithik Roshan says, 'it validated my 25 years of throwing that tantrum' as he talked about camaraderie with War 2 co-star Jr NTR

Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR have set the screens on fire with their brilliant performance in War 2. While the fans enjoyed the duo battling it out in the Ayan Mukherjee directorial, they were also left impressed by Roshan and NTR’s dance moves in the song, Janaab-e-Aali.

Following the highly anticipated release, the actor opened up about his working rapport with the south superstar, during the filming of the movie. In the behind-the-scenes clip of the banger track, Roshan revealed that NTR is the one who made his tantrums feel validated.

Hrithik Roshan on his working experience with Jr. NTR

Jr. NTR, who previously surprised the audience with his amazing dance steps in RRR’s Naatu Naatu, went on to coordinate steps with Hrithik Roshan in Janaab-e-Aali.

Showering the actor with praises, the Super 30 star said, “I was expecting a giant, of course. Because I have seen his work, and he is absolutely incredible. But working with him has been sheer joy. It has been inspiring. I have learned a lot from him.”

The father of two further added, “It’s a lethal combination of gentleness, grace and strength. I sometimes want to step into his shoes and give the shot like him because he was all in. It’s 200 percent for every single shot that he gives."

Elsewhere in the clip, Roshan also shared that Jr. NTR is the one to have validated his tantrums. He claimed, “I always thought that I was being looked at as the guy who had too many tantrums about the flooring and about the shoe and about how sticky the floor should be. And for the first time I had another performer in front of me (Jr NTR), who was asking about the same things and was checking the same things. He was checking the floor, the shoe, and putting gum on the shoe. It validated my 25 years of throwing that tantrum."

Hrithik, in the BTS video, went to the other actor on the set, and pointing at him, he said, “Ek banda to mila mujhe who thinks the same way. Nobody else! I thought I am only mad.”

War 2 is catering to the good reviews from the audience and is successfully running in theaters.

