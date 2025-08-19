Dhanashree Verma remembers 'howling' during divorce verdict with Yuzvendra Chahal, reacts to his 'Be Your Own Sugar Daddy' tee

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal's separation grabbed eyeballs. During the divorce hearing, the Indian cricketer made jaws drop with his T-shirt that read, 'Be Your Own Sugar Daddy'. He recently admitted that he sported this T-shirt to give a last message to his ex, Dhanashree. Now, she has reacted to this T-shirt stunt of the Indian cricketer. Dhanashree also remembered breaking down in tears during the hearing of their split in the court.

Dhanashree Verma opens up on her divorce

In a conversation with Humans of Bombay, Dhanashree Verma shared that divorce is not meant to be celebrated and mentioned how separation is emotional. She said, "I feel you have to be very mature about this. I have chosen that path. I chose maturity over being immature and passing immature statements that can actually appeal public. But I would not choose that path because I don't want to disrupt my family values or his family values. We have to keep respect intact."

Dhanashree expressed that grief should be acknowledged and understood, and when a split happens, it doesn't give the person the power to disrespect.

Remembering the day of divorce, Dhanashree recalled, "I still remember when I was standing there and the verdict was about to be given, even though we were so well prepared mentally, but when it was happening, I got so emotional. I literally started howling in front of everybody."

She continued, "I cannot even express what I was feeling at that point. I just remember that I just kept crying, I was just howling and crying. Of course! All of that happened, and he (Yuzvendra Chahal) walked out first."

Dhanashree Verma reacts to Yuzvendra Chahal's T-shirt stunt

Dhanashree revealed being unaware of the T-shirt controversy that happened. She recalled exiting from the back gate to avoid the camera as she was not liking the camera at that point. She mentioned that when she sat in the car after the emotional decision, she was shaking.

The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa fame said, "You know people are going to blame you only. Before I even had known that this T-shirt stunt had happened, we all were aware that people are going to blame me for this."

Dhanashree said that when she opened her phone in the car while on her way out of the court, she learned about the T-shirt controversy. She expressed that she was in shock after seeing Yuzvendra's T-shirt, and then she took a call to move ahead without looking back.

She again mentioned that everyone in the court saw her howling.

The actress continued, "All that time you spend just flashes, it comes. As a woman humko sikhaya jaata hai ki nibhaao, bhandh ke chalo, karo. (As a woman, we are taught to keep everything settled and manage). Because we know our societies very well, our mothers know our societies very well. You are going to be labelled."

Verma elaborated on how she supported the Indian cricketer during their marriage. She said "You have put in efforts. I know how much I have stood up for my partner, and everybody has seen that. Like for smallest or big things, I have been there. Maybe because of that, my emotions came out."

However, she shared that after seeing Yuzvendra's T-shirt stunt, she decided not to cry over this.

She said, "How you behave on that particular day is actually the reflection of you as a person." Dhanashree mentioned that there should be respect even during the divorce.

As Yuzvendra earlier mentioned, he wanted to give a last message to Dhanashree, and so he sported that T-shirt. Dhanashree then reacted to this, saying, "Are bhai, WhatsApp kar deta. T-shirt kyu pehna hai? (You should have sent it on WhatsApp. Why to wear the T-shirt?)."

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal got married in 2020 and officially parted ways in 2025.

