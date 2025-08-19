When Shah Rukh Khan was offered to split bill at Don success party, here’s what happened next

Ashima Chibber, the director of Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway, opened up about her long-standing work rapport with Shah Rukh Khan, following their work together in Chak De! India.

Amid the duo being in the celebration mode over their respective National Award wins, the filmmaker revealed how she once offered to split the bill with the actor at his Don success party.

Advertisement

The director sat down for a conversation with Zoom, wherein she revealed that she took Khan by surprise after stating that she, along with the team of the Kabir Khan directorial, was going Dutch.

Ashima Chibber on offering to split the bill with Shah Rukh Khan

While in an interview with the media portal, Chibber went on to explain that the cast and crew of Chak De! India had been in Australia for a shoot. At the same time, Don made it to theaters, and the whole of the group made it a point to watch it.

“So, we all went to see the film, and from there, we went out for dinner. The whole group was there, Shah Rukh sir included, and it was a huge group. Just girls were 32 itself, so imagine how big it must be,” said Chibber.

She further recalled, “So, everyone was having dinner, chatting, laughing, all of that. And since I was the first assistant director, I was the one organizing things. I asked for the bill. When I saw it, I was like, okay… this is a big bill.”

Advertisement

Ashima went on to pass the bill to her colleague, who was as shocked to see the amount. While she was figuring out how to pay for the food and the beverages, Shah Rukh Khan went on to ask for the bill, claiming that he would pay.

“He took the bill from me. And I was like, ‘Sir, we’re going to go Dutch.’ He looked at me, like I don’t think anyone in his life had ever said that to him, and he just went, ‘No. I am paying the bill.’ And I said, ‘Okay, sir.’”

Ashima Chibber stepped into the shoes of the 1st AD on the sets of Chak De! India and later went on to direct her own films like Mere Dad ki Maruti and the critically acclaimed Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: After King, Is Shah Rukh Khan teaming up with Mythri? Here’s the real truth