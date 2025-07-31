Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani visit Vikas Khanna's Bungalow in NYC, opt for a no-makeup, dewy glam

Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani recently stepped out for an outing together. The gorgeous women recently visited India's famous and reputed Chef Vikas Khanna's restaurant in New York. Vikas, who has won 8 Michelin stars in his journey of culinary arts, opened his restaurant Bungalow in 2023. As the Ambanis prepare for NMACC India Weekend in New York, Isha and Nita visited his restaurant in gorgeous attire and spent time with the chef.

Decoding Isha Ambani and Nita Ambani's stylish appearance

A video from their visit to Vikas Khanna's restaurant has gone viral on the internet. In the clip, Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani look elegant and stylish during their outing.

Isha Ambani chose a simple yet aesthetic outfit. She wore a half-sleeved white top with black stripes, layered with a cropped open-front matching jacket. The top featured a crew neckline. Isha paired it with light blue mom-fit, three-quarter jeans that complemented her top well. To complete her look, she opted for green and black ballerina flats. Her hair was left open, and she wore dewy makeup.

Watch Isha Ambani and Nita Ambani's video here-

Meanwhile, Nita Ambani looked elegant than ever. She wore a satin light green co-ord set, printed with soft floral patterns. The shirt had full sleeves and front buttons, while the trousers had a flared cut. Nita kept her look subtle but added a touch of luxury by wearing diamond studs and rings. She also flaunted peep-toe sandals. Her makeup was understated, and her hair was left open.

In the video, the two can be seen touring the restaurant and having a conversation with Chef Vikas Khanna.

Speaking of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) India Weekend, it is a three-day cultural celebration set to take place in New York City from September 12 to 14.

Vikas Khanna is a popular chef in the culinary world. He has also hosted MasterChef India and Celebrity MasterChef.

