Netizens go berserk as Mumbai cook earns around Rs 2 lakh a month, gets Rs 18,0000 per house for 30-minute job

Many times, we have seen reels and posts on social media joking around, either a Pani Puri or a Vada Pav vendor earning equivalent to or sometimes more than a person with a high degree. Well, this is not just for laughs; a Mumbai-based lawyer’s tweet about her cook earning a bomb is going viral. And this will make you want to sharpen your knives and culinary skills and reconsider your career options.

Taking to her X handle, Ayushi Doshi, a Mumbai advocate, shared a funny tweet about her cook and his earnings. She wrote, “My Maharaj (Cook) •Charges ₹18k per house •Max 30 mins per house •10–12 houses daily •Free food & free chai everywhere •Gets paid on time or leaves without a goodbye. Meanwhile, I’m out here saying “gentle reminder” with trembling hands with minimum salary.”

Her tweet received mixed reactions from fellow netizens, with many claiming the authenticity of her statement and stating that the price he charges is unbelievably high. But later, Doshi shared yet another tweet clarifying the exorbitant charges and wrote, “Mumbai folks, back me up! This is what good Maharajs charge in decent localities. The same cook charges Rs 2.5k a day for a family of 12 isn’t overcharging, it’s just how things work here,” she posted.

“And no, it’s not ‘engagement farming.’ It’s just real-life experience in one of the most expensive cities in the country. If you can’t relate, maybe just accept the difference in cost of living and keep scrolling instead of shouting ‘fake’ in the comments,” she added.

Taking to HT.com, Ayushi explained that she agrees Rs 18,000 per household for 2 meals sounds a bit unbelievable, and that's the reaction she has been getting from many people too. “Of course, not all cooks charge that much; many charge 10- 12k as well. But if someone is really good, efficient, and has built a reputation, they can charge a premium. The cook I mentioned is known in our entire locality for almost 10 years & the families trust him completely. Good cooks with solid reputations charge that much, and people are willing to pay because they deliver quality, consistency, and speed”, she said.

She continued that the cook works for 30 to 60 minutes, depending on the household size. "He works in 10-12 flats in the same complex. So it’s very much possible for him to make 1.8- 2 lakhs a month, without any exaggeration,” she added.

