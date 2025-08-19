Kareena Kapoor reveals what she cherished most about dating ex-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor, check out her throwback confession

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor were one of the most adored couples in the industry. Their chemistry was loved by their fans both on and off screen. While the duo broke up and moved on in their lives, a throwback interview has resurfaced on the internet, where the actress showered praises on her then-boyfriend.

While speaking to Cosmopolitan, the Crew star revealed the one thing she liked about being in a relationship with Shahid. The duo made their last appearance onscreen in the 2016 film Udta Punjab.

Kareena Kapoor reflected on the perks of dating Shahid Kapoor

Back in the day, while in a conversation with a media portal, Kareena Kapoor shared that she loved how she could be 'normal' around the Kabir Singh actor. When the actress was asked about the most significant thing she had done for her ex-boyfriend, she went on to admit that she was still in the early stages of dating. Moreover, Kareena also revealed that the former partners had been keeping the romance to themselves due to the tight work schedules.

Elsewhere in the throwback interview, the mom of two went on to state that having to experience the ordinary moments with the Deva star was most important to her. She explained, “I get to be normal and do normal things.”

Further, Kareena also clarified that she was afraid of heights and speed, and hence, never rode the actor’s bike. Shahid and Kapoor Khan’s chemistry was most loved in the Imtiaz Ali directorial, Jab We Met. The year that the duo gave a classic film to the audience was the same year they had parted ways.

Following the split, the exes worked together in a 2010 film, Milenge Milenge. Though the project was an adaptation of the English movie Serendipity, it could not create the same magic onscreen.

While Kareena Kapoor married Saif Ali Khan in 2012, Shahid Kapoor tied the knot with Mira Rajput in 2015.

