Will BLACKPINK headline Rock in Rio 2026? Rumors swirl internet as alleged ‘insider’ spills beans

BLACKPINK is a popular pick for music festivals, having performed domestically and globally! Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa have also led their solo performances at international events, proving their popularity among netizens from diverse countries. Recently, a new rumor has been swirling on the internet about the girls heading to Brazil in 2026 to lead the famed Rock in Rio 2025 festival. An insider who claims to be aware of the situation has dropped the K-pop girl group’s name alongside SZA as potential headliners.

Will BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa lead Rock in Rio 2026? Here’s all we know

So far, BLACKPINK has performed at many musical events, but their first major overseas festival appearance was in April 2019 when they performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, becoming the first female K-pop group to do so. Across 2 weekends, the members presented about 13 songs in a power-packed setlist that boasted member Jennie’s Solo performance. Since then, the star has also led her individual set at the latest edition of the event, with Lisa performing on her own at a different stage.

BLACKPINK returned for a group show at Coachella in 2023, with all four members now having their solo tracks and a longer set list. As headliners, their performance was regarded as one of the highlights of the two weeks, with 19 songs making up for a banger gig. Their most recent group takeover of a music festival was at the BST Hyde Park in July 2023, marking their end of team activities under YG Entertainment following the BORN PINK World Tour.

The Rock in Rio Lisboa 2026 will be held on June 20, 21, 27 and 28, 2026, at Parque Tejo Lisboa, Lisbon. Previously, BLACKPINK was rumored to headline the show at its 2024 version, but that never became a reality. It remains to be seen how this one shapes up.

At the moment, the group is said to be working on a new mini-album, eyeing a November release.

