'They made me feel like their child': Malaika Arora recalls Chaiyya Chaiyya with Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan

Malaika Arora opened up about how she was chosen for the iconic song Chaiyya Chaiyya and recalled her experience working with Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan on set. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Malaika shared details about the song that went on to become one of Bollywood’s most celebrated dance numbers.

Malaika Arora on being picked for Chaiyya Chaiyya

Speaking about how she landed the song, Malaika Arora said, “We were all one group of Farah, Sajid, me, my ex, all of us. We would all be a group. We used to hang out, meet for games and dinners and all of that. And Farah was looking for somebody. I guess she was like, ‘listen, we need somebody. Will you do it?’ I’m like yeah cool, I’ll do it.”

She added that Farah Khan had already seen her dance socially. “It’s not like she has not seen me dance, she’s seen me like in parties, you know always do dance and stuff like that. She said, ‘Chalo, you only do.’”

Was Malaika friends with Shah Rukh Khan before the song?

When asked about her rapport with Shah Rukh Khan at the time, Malaika shared, “Of course I knew him. I mean, I’ve met him socially before that. Again, he was a family friend and you know, I’ve seen him around but never really interacted with him at that level.”

Malaika praised Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan for the way they treated her on set. “He was amazing. He and Farah and everybody, they were just like, they just made me feel like I was their child. Literally, I didn’t have to worry about anything,” she said.

Here’s why Chaiyya Chaiyya became iconic

Chaiyya Chaiyya was released in 1998 as part of Mani Ratnam’s film Dil Se. The song was composed by A.R. Rahman, penned by Gulzar, and sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sapna Awasthi. Choreographed by Farah Khan, the song featured Shah Rukh Khan dancing on top of a moving train along with Malaika Arora.

The track became a massive hit and is still remembered for its unique choreography, powerful music, and grand visuals. It established Malaika Arora as a dance icon in Bollywood and remains one of her most memorable performances.

