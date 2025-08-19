Coolie Hindi Box Office Day 6: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's film nets Rs 1.55 crore Tuesday, targets to wrap 1st week under Rs 25 crore

Coolie: The Powerhouse, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Rajinikanth in the titular role, has started losing its grip at the Hindi box office. The movie, which started on an encouraging note, is now facing the wrath of mixed word-of-mouth.

Coolie collects Rs 1.55 crore on Day 6; eyes to wrap extended week under Rs 25 crore

Co-starring an ensemble star cast that includes Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan in cameo roles, the movie wrapped its opening weekend at Rs 18.50 crore in Hindi. It further recorded a massive drop of 70% on Monday over its first day and collected Rs 1.30 crore.

According to estimates, Coolie has minted Rs 1.55 crore on Tuesday, remaining more or less stagnant, despite Discount Tuesday. A slightly muted response on Discount Tuesday can be due to the rains in Mumbai and other parts of India. The 6-day cume of Coolie: The Powerhouse is around Rs 21.35 crore net in Hindi.

The movie is expected to wind its extended opening week around Rs 23 crore to Rs 24 crore net at the Hindi box office. The Rajinikanth starrer will have to show better trends in the second weekend to sail through a decent theatrical run. Based on current trends, the project is expected to finish between Rs 35 crore and Rs 40 crore.

Day-wise box office collections of Coolie: The Powerhouse in Hindi:

Day Net Hindi Collections Thursday Rs 4.25 crore Friday Rs 6.00 crore Saturday Rs 4.00 crore Sunday Rs 4.25 crore Monday Rs 1.30 crore Tuesday Rs 1.55 crore (est.) Total Rs 21.35 crore net in 6 days in Hindi

Coolie trails behind War 2 in the North markets, faces stiff competition from Mahavatar Narsimha

The Lokesh Kanagaraj movie remained far behind War 2 only in the Hindi belt. It maintained a significant lead elsewhere, including the Telugu circuit.

Coolie also faced stiff competition with the holdover release, Mahavatar Narsimha, which is still doing wonders at the box office in the 4th week. The animated movie collected Rs 18.15 crore during the four-day-long Independence Day weekend, against Coolie's Rs 18.50 crore.

It's pretty clear how content transcends star power and what strong word-of-mouth can do!

Coolie in cinemas

Coolie is now playing in cinemas. Tickets can be booked from the online web portals or you can grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

