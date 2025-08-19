BTS NOT most popular celebrity in South Korea? Surprising TV star takes over most influential list

BTS is a global icon when it comes to online presence and fan satisfaction. With the group’s inclining upwards popularity internationally, they’ve often been dubbed ‘living legends’. However, it seems that domestically, someone else is ruling the hearts and minds of civilians and experts. For the second year in a row, the Sisa Journal conducted a yearly survey that has placed the group at the penultimate spot on the list of the most influential figures in the entertainment industry. Surpassing BTS’ standards is TV personality Yoo Jae Suk, who has remained the top pick from normal people as well as experienced professionals in the field.

Advertisement

BTS gets one-upped by Yoo Jae Suk

With a whopping 39 points difference in their standing, Yoo Jae Suk leads the list for the regular civilians, with over 70 points favoring him, while BTS stands at 31.4 points. They are followed by Kang Ho Dong, known for his hosting and variety skills often seen in shows like Ask Anything (Knowing Bros), with 13.8 points. Tied with him is singer-actress IU, coming in next with her portrayal in When Life Gives You Tangerines, aiding her fame. The top 10 is completed with Shin Dong Youp, Jun Hyun Moo, Lim Young Woong, BLACKPINK, Son Seok Hwi, and Kim Oh Jun.

The expert list does not appear much different for the septet, as they trail behind Yoo Jae Suk with 23.6 points. Here, the top 3 bring in BLACKPINK with a fervor, followed by IU, Kang Ho Dong, Son Seok Hwi, Shin Dong Youp, Na Young Seok, Jun Hyun Moo, and Kim Oh Jun. Singer Lim Young Woong is not included in the professionals’ list, replaced by Channel Full Moon producer Na PD.

Advertisement

BTS’ results have taken an improvement, with their civilian standing improving by around 12 points, probably thanks to the members’ completed military services. The experts have regarded them in a similar ranking as last year, with a growth of only 1.6 points.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jimin and V go shirtless in beautiful sunset swim clip from group’s beach outing, watch them play fight