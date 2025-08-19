Mahavatar Narsimha Hindi Box Office: Hombale's animation film continues its cinematic storm, collects Rs 1.75 crore on 4th Tuesday

Mahavatar Narsimha, the recently released animated mythological film, has been a major success at the box office. The epic action movie is all set to complete four weeks of its theatrical run. Directed by Ashwin Kumar, Mahavatar Narsimha is moving ahead while continuing its cinematic storm, especially in Hindi markets. The 26th day of the film was slightly better than yesterday.

Mahavatar Narsimha (Hindi) collects Rs 1.75 crore on Day 26

The Hindi version of Mahavatar Narsimha minted Rs 1.75 crore net on the fourth Tuesday at the box office. The new release witnessed a rise in footfalls and collections; however, not to the level that it should have. One of the main factors that affected its growth was the Mumbai rains.

It comes a day after the devotional blockbuster fetched Rs 1.5 crore net business in Hindi. Now, the cume collection of Ashwin Kumar's directorial in Hindi stands at Rs 147.15 crore so far.

Weeks/Days India Net Collections Week 1 Rs 29 crore Week 2 Rs 50 crore Week 3 Rs 48.50 crore 4th Friday Rs 5.50 crore 4th Saturday Rs 4.95 crore 4th Sunday Rs 5.95 crore 4th Monday Rs 1.5 crore 4th Tuesday Rs 1.75 crore Total Rs 147.15 crore in 26 days

The figures exclude 3D handling charges.

Mahavatar Narsimha to enter Rs 150 crore club in 4th week in Hindi

Jointly backed under the banner of Hombale Films and Kleem Productions, Mahavatar Narsimha is all set to cross the Rs 150 crore mark in Hindi markets. Going by its hold, the epic actioner will achieve this feat in the fourth week while competing with War 2 and Coolie.

Released on July 25, 2025, the film based on the fourth avatar of Lord Vishnu is going strong with its blockbuster business. It has managed to bring big profits for distributors.

Mahavatar Narsimha In Theaters

Mahavatar Narsimha plays in theaters now. Tickets for the movie can be booked from the box office or online ticketing applications and websites.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.