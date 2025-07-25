Shraddha Kapoor’s beauty hack for healthy skin: No makeup to bed, clean eating and goodness of coconut water

Shraddha Kapoor’s love for pulling off no-makeup and filter-free looks is not unknown. One glimpse at the Aashiqui 2 actress’s Instagram, and fans are sure to spot some of her stunning selfies without makeup, flaunting her natural skin.

Wondering how the diva maintains such healthy and radiant skin so effortlessly? Here’s when she revealed her trusted beauty hacks that you can easily follow as well.

Shraddha Kapoor does not compromise on hydration

The key to good and healthy skin is hydration, and Shraddha Kapoor adheres to it. During one of her previous interviews with Zoom, the actress had opened up about how she makes it a point to stay hydrated all the time.

Besides regular water, the starlet emphasized consuming coconut water at least once a day. It is known for its antioxidant properties, which keep the skin nourished, reduce signs of aging, fight acne, and improve skin texture.

Shraddha said, “I drink a lot of water in a day, accompanied by coconut juice at least once a day.”

Shraddha Kapoor focuses on eating clean

Besides fluids, Shraddha Kapoor also keeps a close watch on her food intake and diet patterns. The actress, known for maintaining a healthy appetite, highlighted that she tends to avoid junk food and opt for cleaner eating habits.

She also mentioned attempting to incorporate vegan options into her diet, which leads to a natural glow on her face. In her words, “In terms of food, I avoid eating junk and since I am trying to go vegan, I eat very healthy, which reflects a special glow on the face.”

Shraddha Kapoor’s strict rule against taking makeup to bed

Another most important highlight of Shraddha’s makeup hack is certainly surrounding makeup. The actress emphasizes never wearing makeup to bed and duly removes it before going to sleep.

The Stree 2 star also ensures that she applies sunscreen generously whenever she steps out of her house during the daytime. She said, “I never sleep with makeup on and never step out of the house during the day without sunscreen.”

