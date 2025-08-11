Weekly Horoscope August 11–17: Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio– Your cosmic forecast and Lord Krishna’s guidance

Celebrity Tarot Card reader and Astrologer Munisha Khatwani has predicted how Leo, Virgo, Libra and Scorpio people's week (August 11 to August 17) will look like. While she read predictions, she also read what messages Lord Krishna had for these four signs.

Leo

Leos share their sun sign with Sara Ali Khan. For this week, Munisha drew the Justice card for the Leo sign, which indicates "Jaisi karni vaisi bharni!" That means Leo will believe in the law of karma this week.

Advertisement

According to Munisha, Leos should focus on their karma this week and will be conscious about it. Along with this, she shared that if a Leo is involved in a legal or property matter, they can expect to gain profit and advantage from it.

Shree Krishna's message for Leo is - Let there be light always of gratitude in your heart.

Munisha says that Lord Krishna wants to remind Leos to express gratitude always and have an attitude of gratitude.

Virgo

Virgos share their sun sign with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Munisha drew the 2 of Cups card, which is about harmony, relationships and friendships and anything to do with your personal life and personal growth.

Shree Krishna's message for Virgo is: Peace is the inner being of supreme happiness. Listen to your inner voice always.

Munisha suggests that Virgos should listen to their inner self and should not ignore what their soul is saying.

Advertisement

Watch Munisha Khatwani's video here-

Libra

Libras share their sun sign with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Munisha drew the Two of Pentacles card, which indicates that there should be balance in your life to get peace and contentment.

Shree Krishna's message for Libras is - Time creates all beings and time destroys all. Time is the greatest healer. Munisha says that Lord Krishna wants to say that time is the biggest healer.

Scorpio

Scorpios share their sun sign with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Munisha drew the Seven of Swords card, which indicates that they should be careful of something that is stolen or taken away from them.

Munisha suggests Scorpios should be very cautious about certain things and take time to understand their environment. She mentioned Scorpios should be aware of the people around them.

Shree Krishna's message - Speak the truth but speak lovingly. Munisha says that Lord Krishna wants to remind Scorpios that the truth can be bitter, but if told nicely, it will sound fine.

Advertisement

Stay tuned!

ALSO READ: Horoscope Today, August 4: Leo to Scorpio weekly predictions by Munisha Khatwani and what the cards hold for you