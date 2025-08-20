War 2 Day 6 India Box Office: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani's spy movie stabilizes on Discount Tuesday; Grosses Rs 10 crore

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, and starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, for the second time in its run, showed some stability and promise at the box office. On Tuesday, the collections of the actioner grew slightly, courtesy the Discount Tuesday offer. It collected Rs 10.50 crore gross and that's a poor number on face value, but given the dropping trend, this little bump in collections is a silver lining.

Advertisement

War 2 Adds Rs 10.50 Crore Gross On 1st Tuesday At The India Box Office; Hits Rs 220 Crore

The total collections of War 2 after 6 days stand at Rs 220 crore gross and the movie heads for a Rs 235 crore week 1, as the collections are expected to come down to normal levels on Wednesday. War 2 has an open 2nd week, but it won't be able to utilise it the way it would have liked. Even if the movie manages to hold at low levels for the rest of its run, it won't touch Rs 300 crore gross in all languages. The collections at the overseas box office are slowing down too, so a lifetime number of Rs 350 - 375 crore is what is expected now.

The Day Wise Gross India Collections Of War 2 Are Are Under

Day India Gross Collections Thursday Rs 59 crore Friday Rs 67 crore Saturday Rs 38 crore Sunday Rs 36 crore Monday Rs 9.50 crore Tuesday Rs 10.50 crore Total Rs 220 crore gross in 6 days

War 2 Is The Biggest Shocker Of 2025 At The Box Office

War 2 is the year's biggest shocker. Expected to be the 2025's highest grossing movie at the start of the year, War 2 will now end up as one of the rare movies in 2025 to lose any money. Due to non-theatrical revenue sources, even the films that don't do too well, don't lose money. However, War 2 is going to end up facing losses, and so will the Andhra distributor. That's not all. The talent in the film had a semi-backend deal locked with the production house. Now that the movie has not done well and there are no surplus profits, Hrithik and Jr NTR won't get their deserved remuneration.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: War 2 Hindi Box Office Day 6: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's spy film adds Rs 7.75 crore on discounted Tuesday, crosses Rs 135 crore mark