Cha Eun Woo’s beauty makes unfavorable amid military? Soldiers’ vested interest in giving him extra chores revealed

It seems the dishes might fall for the charm of ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo faster than anyone else! Having enlisted for his mandatory military service on July 28, the singer and actor’s soldier days have only just begun, but the stories from his training base are going viral on the internet already. Within a month of his service, the star has reportedly been given the dishwashing duty, a very common task to be asked of new trainees, but his fellow soldiers have made it an awkward spot for him. An anecdote from his base has claimed that fellow soldiers wished to get a glimpse of the star, only adding more work to his plate— quite literally.

Cha Eun Woo’s ‘face genius’ makes him popular among soldiers

An unidentified netizen shared the story they heard from their boss’s son, who is said to have been enlisted in the same military training area as Cha Eun Woo. In hopes of getting one good look at the handsome entertainer, soldiers who saw that the actor-turned-singer had received the dishwashing duty during his early weeks at the base ended up lining up to him. All for giving their plates to the star for washing, not helping him, but instead only adding to his work. The situation has left his fans and netizens laughing but crying at the same time, in disbelief at the fate of a star in South Korea.

Previously, it was revealed that many trainees who could not believe that Cha Eun Woo had enlisted in the same base as them kept staring at him for a long time. They had to be reprimanded by their platoon leaders to keep their eyes at the front instead of gawking at him, after all, he was just a human soldier, much like themselves.

An earlier look at Cha Eun Woo’s life in the ROK military showed him already tanning up a little and also earning the title of the Company Commander Trainee, in line with his leadership skills. His agency, Fantagio, has already advised against letters and gifts from being sent to his base, asking for fans’ cooperation in letting him have a normal time. With just a few weeks into his military enlistment, there’s already so much chatter around the ASTRO member’s time inside.

