Top Indian Day 1 Openers At The Worldwide Box Office: Pushpa 2 tops the list with a STAGGERING global gross of Rs 257 crore

Pushpa 2: The Rule directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, is now the biggest opener at the worldwide box office, with a gross day 1 of Rs 257 crore. Rs 47 crore of it is from the US and India premieres. These are mindnumbing numbers and this record should hold up for a few years, unless War 2 manages to pull off a blinder next year. Pushpa 2: The Rule has crossed the numbers of Baahubali 2 by a margin of over 25 percent and that is a phenomenal feat.

Around 67 lakh tickets of Pushpa 2: The Rule got sold on the opening day in India. It is the second biggest congregation of audiences in theatre halls across India after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which had around 89 lakh visitors on its opening day. One thing that is for certain is that audiences shower immense love for movies which are sequels to established franchises, especially the ones that hold pan-India appeal.

Following is a list of the biggest opening Indian films at the worldwide box office

1. Pushpa 2 - ₹257cr

2. Baahubali 2 - ₹200cr

3. RRR - ₹189cr

4. KGF 2 - ₹161cr

5. Kalki 2898 AD - ₹161cr

6. Leo - ₹144cr

7. Salaar - ₹143cr

8. Devara - ₹132cr

9. Jawan - ₹127cr

10. Saaho - ₹116cr

11. Animal - ₹108cr

12. Pathaan - ₹107cr

13. Adipurush - ₹104cr

14. The GOAT - ₹99cr

15. 2.0 - ₹94cr

16. Jailer - ₹90cr

17. Tiger 3 - ₹89cr

18. Beast - ₹84cr

19. Stree 2 - ₹82.50cr

20. Ponniyin Selvan I - ₹80cr

Note: Every film except Pathaan and Jawan have had paid premieres and premiere grosses have been included.

Pan India - The Way Forward

It goes without saying that Pan-India is the way forward. The movies now have to be universal and have to cater to audiences all across. The regional boundaries are no longer there, now with a dubbed movie emerging as the biggest opener in the Hindi language and obilerating almost all previously held circuit records.

