When Life Gives You Tangerines star Kim Seon Ho warns against Deepfake impersonation, agency plans action

Kim Seon Ho is one of the most coveted names in the Korean acting industry, thanks to his performance in a variety of projects, including rom-coms and antagonist roles. His range has made him a top star, but it seems that recently there have been attempts at stealing his identity and seeking personal information from the admirers of the star. On August 19, a social media notice from his agency, Fantagio, spoke about Deepfake impersonation of the star, warning fans against him demanding any details for his personal use.

Fantagio spreads awareness in Kim Seon Ho’s AI fraud incidents

Kim Seon Ho is saying no to attempts to impersonate him via personal channels. The management company’s statement has clarified that such acts would be subject to legal repercussions in the future.

“Caution against deepfakes and impersonation related to actor Kim Seon Ho. Recently, there have been cases of people demanding money through deepfake videos and impersonation of actor Kim Seon Ho on social media. Actors and our employees never request money or personal information from specific individuals through private contact under any circumstances. The act of impersonating an actor, as well as the spread of false information using deepfakes, is clearly an illegal act. We will continue to monitor and respond strongly in the future.”

Meanwhile, Kim Seon Ho will next appear in the Netflix romance comedy Can This Love Be Translated? alongside Go Yoon Jung. The project is set to premiere in the fourth quarter of 2025, with no official release date being confirmed as of now. He has also confirmed participation in Delusion, with Bae Suzy eyeing a 2026 release, known to be filming currently, and In the Net with Park Gyu Young, with an unconfirmed schedule. Both mystery dramas will allow him to present his strong traits on the screen.

